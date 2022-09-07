2 Stocks We Wouldn't Buy With Your Money -- and Why

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) and Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) are the epitome of COVID stocks gone bad. Both saw their business results -- and stock prices -- skyrocket during the pandemic, then crash back to Earth once the pandemic started winding down. Could they turn things around? Maybe. But until they prove they can adapt to a post-COVID world, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro have no interest in buying shares of either.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of August 26, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 2, 2022.

Jason Hall has positions in Peloton Interactive. Jeff Santoro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.