2 Stocks to Watch as Fresh Analyst Coverage Builds Momentum

Focusing on new analyst coverage can be a useful strategy during periods of macroeconomic uncertainty and market volatility. With geopolitical tensions intensifying, commodity costs rising and AI-led disruption reshaping industries, the investment landscape is evolving quickly. In this backdrop, fresh analyst coverage often provides updated perspectives, revised valuation views and deeper industry insights, helping investors reassess companies as conditions shift.



Two stocks that have recently attracted analyst attention are Astec Industries, Inc. ASTE and A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. AZ, likely drawing increased investor interest.

Why New Analyst Coverage Matters

Analysts bring sector-specific expertise and detailed research that help investors better understand a company’s financial health, growth prospects, competitive position and industry trends—insights that are often hard to access independently. When analysts initiate coverage, it typically signals rising investor interest and suggests that the company has attributes worth closer evaluation.



New coverage can also add value by improving information flow. Analysts act as intermediaries with access to extensive data, and their reports often shape investor perception. Stocks are rarely chosen at random; coverage initiation usually reflects a constructive long-term view or growing market relevance. In many cases, analyst ratings on newly covered stocks tend to be more favorable, especially when broader investor attention is already building.



A broader shift in consensus—rather than a single rating—carries more weight. When a company, with limited prior coverage, receives fresh recommendations, it often draws increased attention from both retail and institutional investors, sometimes leading to new positions being built.

Stock Price Impact

New analyst coverage can trigger near-term stock volatility. Positive ratings may drive buying interest and push prices higher, while cautious or negative views can weigh on sentiment. Multiple favorable initiations can support sustained momentum, whereas highlighting risks may limit upside.



Overall, tracking stocks gaining new analyst coverage can be a useful strategy, particularly in dynamic market conditions where fresh insights can uncover emerging opportunities.

Screening Criteria

The Number of Broker Ratings is greater than the Number of Broker Ratings four weeks ago (this will shortlist stocks that have recent new coverage).



Average Broker Rating less than Average Broker Rating four weeks ago (“less than” means “better than” four weeks ago).



Increased analyst coverage and improving average rating are the primary criteria of this strategy, but one should also consider other relevant parameters to make it foolproof.

Here are the other screening parameters:

Price greater than or equal to $5 (as a stock below $5 will not likely create significant interest for most investors).



Average Daily Volume greater than or equal to 100,000 shares (if the volume isn’t enough, it will not attract individual investors).

Here are two of the four stocks that passed the screen:

Astec: Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, this company is a maker of road construction equipment. Astec currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Astec shares have gained 41.6% year to date (YTD), outperforming the industry’s 36.6% rise. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates 13.5% growth from a year ago. It currently carries a VGM Score of B.



A2Z Cust2Mate: The company develops smart shopping cart solutions for grocery retailers globally and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. AZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



AZ shares have gained 11.5% YTD and outperformed the industry’s 10.4% growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS indicates 84.4% improvement from a year ago.



You can get the remaining stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your trading. Further, you can also create your strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

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Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (AZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.