2 Stocks Too Cheap to Ignore, Even After the Dow Jones Just Hit a New All-Time High

The Dow Jones Industrial Average recently hit a fresh high, and the S&P 500 is getting close. But that doesn't mean there aren't bargains in the market for patient investors. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, explains why Dream Finders Homes (NYSE: DFH) still looks cheap despite having tripled in 2023, while Fool.com contributor Tyler Crowe has his eye on Ternium (NYSE: TX).

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 14, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 15, 2023.

Should you invest $1,000 in Dream Finders Homes right now?

Before you buy stock in Dream Finders Homes, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Dream Finders Homes wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 11, 2023

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Dream Finders Homes. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Dream Finders Homes. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.