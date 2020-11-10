Markets

2 Stocks to Watch on Pfizer's 90% Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published
Pfizer Inc PFE more than 90% BioNTech SE BNTX confirmed Moderna, Inc MRNA GSK MYL the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Mylan N.V. (MYL): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular