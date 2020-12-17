2 Stocks to Play the Other Revolution in the Car Business

There is a revolution coming in the car business, but it may not be what most people think. Certainly, what was once seen as “alternative” power trains for cars, electric motors, are now pretty much mainstream, with every major manufacturer getting involved. Stocks that reflect that shift such as Tesla (TSLA), the big daddy of EV stocks, and other, smaller firms like Nio (NIO) and Blink Charging (BLNK) have been absolutely soaring. They probably still have further to go, but from an investing perspective, value is getting increasingly hard to find in the space.

Meanwhile, there is another, even more significant shift in the auto industry taking place, and the leading stocks there may still have a lot of room to climb.

Autonomous vehicles, cars that drive themselves based on navigation systems and advanced radar and sensors, are no longer the things of sci-fi movies. They have existed for a while, and the main obstacle to their widespread adoption has been a lack of acceptance by the public. That is beginning to change and, as it does, the opportunity in the space is massive.

Minds are changing because of trials that have shown virtually no problems. One of the leading players in those trials, Motional, has just announced their goal of offering driverless taxi services in major U.S. cities in 2023.

Motional is a $4 billion joint venture between Korean auto manufacturer Hyundai (ADR:HYMTF) and Aptiv PLC (APTV), formerly known as Delphi Automotive and now based in Dublin, Ireland. They have a partnership with Lyft (LYFT) that has been operating autonomous taxis in Las Vegas on a trial basis for around a month, using the Lyft app. That relationship started a few years ago with a trial program during the CES tech trade show in the city and was subsequently OK’d for full trials on Nevada public roads.

All three of those stocks have potential based on this news, but the impact will be more diluted in the giant Hyundai Motor Corp., which makes me favor APTV and LYFT as plays here.

As you can see, both of those stocks have recovered well from their March lows, so neither looks really “cheap” at this point, but if you compare them to stocks in the EV space, they should have a lot more room to run. APTV, for example, has a forward P/E of around 34, versus TSLA’s 151. For LYFT, if they can meet the goals in this timeline, it will give them a significant leg up in their competition with Uber (UBER) in the ride-hailing business generally, and if they can improve their overall position there, the stock certainly looks cheap, even at these levels.

The shift to autonomous vehicles is happening, whether you like it or not. There will be problems, but based on the trials so far, they will be societal, in the sense that there is the potential loss of millions of driving jobs, rather than safety concerns. Many of the vehicles involved will probably be powered by electricity and maybe fuel cells, but whatever the power system, the leaders in driverless vehicles will see incredible growth rates. That leaves stocks like APTV and LYFT that are leading the charge to the future, in a good spot, with growth potential for years to come.

Do you want more of Martin? If you are familiar with Martin’s work, you will know that he brings a unique perspective to markets and actionable ideas based on that perspective. In addition to writing here, Martin also writes a free weekly newsletter with in-depth analysis and trade ideas focused on just one currently underperforming sector. To find out more and sign up for the free newsletter, just click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.