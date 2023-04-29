2 Stocks to Invest in Virtual Reality

Virtual reality (VR) has been one of those technologies that always seems close to going mainstream, but has never quite reached the tipping point to make it so. But with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) likely on the verge of releasing its VR headset in the next few months, this once-niche segment may finally have its day in the Sun.

Investors looking for a couple of stocks to bet on in this estimated $250 billion-sized VR market of the future should take a closer look at what Apple as well as key chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are doing right now.

Apple is about to kick its VR ambitions into high gear

For years, rumors have swirled about Apple working on a virtual reality headset, but to date the device hasn't materialized. This time, it really looks like Apple is on the verge of releasing an AR/VR mixed-reality headset.

Bloomberg has published multiple reports about the device over the past several months and has said that Apple has even shown it off to its board of directors. More recently, the publication said that the device will debut at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June and that it will be able to run hundreds of thousands of iPad apps.

The device, which is dubbed the Reality Pro or Reality One, will reportedly cost $3,000. Apple may focus its capabilities around gaming and fitness, as well as being able to be used as an e-reader or to watch live sports.

Apple entering into an entirely new device category would be a huge step for the company and, of course, there's no guarantee of success. Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo thinks the initial rollout of the devices could be slow, with a maximum estimated 300,000 sold in the first year.

But the tech titan also has a long track record of slowly moving into new markets, then dominating them. And if it repeats that success in VR, then Apple could soon become the top VR company that rivals are trying to emulate.

Nvidia could be a core part of virtual reality

Nvidia's VR opportunity comes from its high-powered graphics processing units (GPUs) that are often the go-to choice for many gamers. The company's gaming segment is one of its largest, accounting for 30% of sales in the most recent quarter.

Nvidia's gaming sales have admittedly slowed lately, but it understands that VR could be a catalyst for new growth from its gaming business, and has made moves to tap into it. That's why the company has developed tools for developers to create and launch virtual worlds through Nvidia's Omniverse Cloud. The company has also worked directly with large companies, including Volvo, to show how VR tools can be used to develop products.

Just as companies look to Nvidia to help them power their servers for cloud computing and artificial intelligence services, the growing need for high-end graphics for VR could boost demand for Nvidia's chips. Some estimates put the market size for AR/VR chips at $9.5 billion by 2027, and with Nvidia's early moves, the company is likely to be a key beneficiary in this space.

Virtual reality may have a slow on-ramp

It's still unclear how quickly consumers will adopt new VR technologies. I think Apple launching a mixed reality device could help spread more widespread adoption, but it'll take some time before we see that theory pan out or not. For investors looking to snatch up shares of these two companies based on their virtual reality prospects, you'll probably have to remain patient as this market starts to grow.

