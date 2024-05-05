2 Stocks to Buy With $1,000

Looking to invest $1,000? Right now, I say go for tried and true companies. To that end, I've selected two stocks that I think have demonstrated track records of delivering for shareholders. I like Costco (NASDAQ: COST) for its historical ability to create growth. Shares are trading under $1,000 right now. I also like Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) for its remarkable earnings and share price that is trading below its average valuation on a price-to-earnings basis. If you have only $1,000 to invest, you'd need to use fractional shares to get in on Chipotle, which is trading over $3,000 right now.

Costco

Costco shares have outpaced the S&P 500 by 140 percentage points over the past five years. This is a stock that simply performs over time. Investors have faith in the wholesaler's remarkable user base and control over prices. The case here is fairly straightforward.

Over time, this has been a dependable stock, gaining 230% over the last five years, during which time average revenue growth has been in the double digits annually, with gross income and net income following a similar trend.

So far in fiscal 2024, results have been solid. Through the first 24 weeks of the fiscal year, net sales increased 5.9% year over year to $114.5 billion, while second-quarter sales increased 5.7% year over year to $57.33 billion. That trickled down to $3.92 per diluted share. That's an 19% increase year over year.

The thing that tends to scare people away from Costco stock is its high valuation. Analyst estimates for 2024 are calling for earnings of $15.65 per share. That would give Costco a forward P/E ratio of 46. The irony here is that while investors often have no problem buying the large premiums commanded for hot new tech stocks or green-energy start-ups, they might balk at Costco. But those other companies often don't have a proven track record. Meanwhile, Costco's track record is clear, which is why the stock commands a higher valuation. With that track record, and expected continued success, Costco continues to be a great piece for one's portfolio.

Chipotle

Consistency. Consistency. Consistency.

Chipotle shares have outpaced the broader market by 255 percentage points over the last five years. The Mexican grill chain has been averaging double-digit annual revenue growth, with significant annual net income gains.

First-quarter results and estimates imply that the gains aren't over for Chipotle, or its investors. This year, Chipotle started out with a first-quarter revenue increase of 14%, leading to revenue of $2.7 billion, with operating margins of 16.3%. The company opened 47 new restaurants, with a full-year plan of opening 285 to 315 new locations.

Chipotle didn't include a full-year outlook regarding EPS, but analyst estimates are calling for earnings per share of $53.44. That would give the stock a forward P/E ratio of 59. In comparison, the five-year average has been 77, meaning Chipotle shares are trading at a discount to their average if analyst estimates hold true. Given that its first-quarter adjusted earnings of $13.37 beat expectations of $11.68, Chipotle seems on track to meet those estimates and I think it's a smart buy at this point.

