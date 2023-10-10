2 Stocks to Beat the Market – October 2023

TipRanks offers an easy and quick solution to find stocks that have a greater chance to generate returns higher than market averages – Top Smart Score Stocks. This tool measures the stock’s potential based on eight key factors and assigns a score between 1 and 10. It is worth mentioning that stocks with a “Perfect 10” Smart Score have historically outperformed the S&P 500 Index (SPX) by a wide margin.

Using this tool, we’ve chosen two stocks that have a "Perfect 10" score — Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT). Let’s take a closer look at these two companies.

Veeva Systems, Inc.

VEEV stock was added to the "Perfect 10" list yesterday. The stock has a Positive signal from hedge funds. Our data shows that hedge funds bought about 329,600 shares of the company in the last quarter. The stock also enjoys bullish Blogger sentiment and Positive News Sentiment on TipRanks. The efficiency of Veeva is further demonstrated by its ROE of 14.61%.

The cloud-computing company has a remarkable track record of revenue growth, with a compound annual growth rate of 20.2% over the past five years. Also, the anticipated recovery in corporate spending and Veeva’s focus on introducing new solutions could drive future performance. Furthermore, a strong cash position keeps it well-poised to undertake strategic acquisitions.

Last month, Robert W. Baird analyst Kenneth Wong reiterated a Buy rating on the stock. The analyst expects Veeva's customer relationship management (CRM) business, which commands a significant market share of approximately 80%, to remain a consistent contributor to its results. Also, Wong believes that its subscription gross margins benefit from the increased adoption of additional CRM features.

What is the Price Target for VEEV Stock?

VEEV stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. This is based on nine Buy, six Hold, and one Sell recommendations. The average price target of $221.87 implies 4.1% upside potential from current levels. The stock has gained about 33.5% so far in 2023.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

HLT stock was added to the "Perfect 10" list yesterday. Our data shows hedge funds are currently bullish on Hilton stock as they bought two million shares of the company last quarter. The stock also exhibits Bullish bloggers’ sentiment.

Hilton's strong brand presence is expected to give it a competitive edge over its rivals and enable it to gain market share despite challenges posed by economic downturns. Moreover, the hospitality company’s success is bolstered by its asset-light business model, robust loyalty program, and consistent stream of recurring cash flow.

Is HLT Stock a Good Buy?

Hilton stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks, based on five Buy and four Hold recommendations. The average price target of $163 implies 8.9% upside potential from current levels. The stock has witnessed a 20.1% year-to-date rally.

Ending Thoughts

Investors looking for growth-oriented stocks might want to consider Veeva and Hilton stocks. The highest Smart Score on TipRanks suggests that these stocks could outperform the broad market averages.

