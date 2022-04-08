2 Stocks That Turned $1,000 into $10,000 (or More)

RH (NYSE: RH) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) have made their shareholders massive gains over the past 10 years. Despite a pandemic-driven crash in 2020 and the recent sell-off to start 2022, early investors in these top stocks are sitting on thousands of dollars in gains.

But with RH and Netflix getting slammed by the market this year, are they still good stocks to buy? Let's have a look.

RH

It's difficult to imagine how a furniture company could turn $1,000 into $10,000 in less than 10 years, but that's the return RH delivered following its initial public offering in November 2012. At RH's all-time high last year, the value of that small investment would have been briefly worth $24,000. The recent drop in the share price could be a great opportunity to start a position in the fast-growing luxury furniture brand.

RH is led by visionary CEO Gary Friedman. The company has expanded its luxurious furniture offerings to include a wide collection of solutions for different spaces, including RH Modern, RH Beach House, RH Ski House, RH Rugs, and more.

Worries over supply-chain issues and inflationary costs have hit the stock hard. The shares are down 55% from their highs, but news of a three-for-one stock split and a better-than-expected earnings report at the end of March has investors feeling more upbeat.

Indeed, RH reported a revenue increase of 11% year over year in the fiscal fourth quarter. That looks quite strong considering the economic headwinds. The Russia-Ukraine war is an additional headwind. The company cited some softening in demand to start the quarter in relation to that, but management's guidance still calls for revenue to grow between 7% and 8% in the first quarter.

Investors don't have to pay much for growth. At a price-to-earnings ratio of 15, this growth retail stock is a great value at these levels. If the investment by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is any indication, RH still has many years of growth in store.

Netflix

In 2012, Netflix was transitioning from DVD-by-mail to streaming. It launched its first original series House of Cards in early 2013. A $1,000 investment in early 2012 would be worth $23,000 even after the recent drop in the stock price.

Wall Street has turned a cold shoulder to the leader in streaming after Netflix reported decelerating subscriber growth throughout 2021. Subscriber growth clocked in at 8.9% in the fourth quarter, which is a far cry from the 20%-plus rates it was posting through 2020.

Still, Netflix is not done growing by a long shot. There are still plenty of connected TVs around the world without Netflix. The Motion Picture Association reported that the number of streaming subscribers globally grew 14% in 2021 to reach 1.3 billion. That is a nice tailwind for Netflix, sitting at 222 million subscribers. Ultimately, Netflix's vast library of content should help the service win more share of that massive global market.

Streaming stocks are still attractive long-term investments. And with Netflix shares trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 32 -- a valuation that reflects its continued growth potential -- you might not find a better value in this space.

John Ballard owns Netflix. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), Netflix, and RH. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

