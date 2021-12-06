2 Stocks That Could Deliver Huge Growth

Every investor likes stocks that can deliver multi-bagging returns, and often that means finding disruptors.

In this segment of "The 5" on Fool Live, recorded on Nov. 23, Fool contributors Taylor Carmichael and Jason Hall explain why their choices for high-growth-potential stocks are Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND).

Jason Hall: Taylor, what do you have for us?

Taylor Carmichael: I guess I've got crypto on the brain. [laughs] Again, the two stocks that I talked about -- Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) earlier. Silvergate Capital has been the one that's really gotten me interested in crypto, my cost basis is $16. It's $200 now and I just bought it 18 months ago I think. It's been a phenomenal stock and it's not really one that suffered, so it's not down a whole lot. But they have a tremendous profit margin and they're really first-mover in this. They're like Coinbase. These are two first movers in the crypto space. These are the picks and shovels. One is the brokerage, one is the bank. Silvergate Capital is a lot smaller than Coinbase. Honestly, I feel like a 10 bagger for them is definitely doable and I think it's going to happen sooner rather than later. I'm extremely bullish on Silvergate Capital.

Hall: Go ahead, Taylor. I'm sorry.

Carmichael: I was just going to say even if the Facebook deal is not as big as I think it will be but I think it's a beautiful stock regardless but that Facebook deal is particularly exciting. Go ahead, Jason.

Hall: Lemonade, I can't wrap my head around why Lemonade stock continues to fall. I'm shooting my portfolio in the foot again, I would be buying this stock tomorrow if I wasn't talking about it but I'm going to talk about anyway, Fools, because I love you and you need to hear this. You need to hear the fact that Lemonade trades for about 2.8 times book value. That is crazy cheap for an insurance company that's an upstart, that's a disruptor that's growing the way that it is. This is a wonderful business. It should not be worth $3.1 billion today. I understand in a way why it is but this is a business that I think 15 years from now, 10 years from now is going to be worth $50 billion. I really do. I think it's a wonderful business. The Metromile acquisition is a huge head start just in getting into every single state to sell auto insurance, it's gigantic. They just added a really important person, they brought in an executive from USAA named, oh, goodness, I'm just drawing a blank. Sean Burgess, who is the Chief Claims Officer over at USAA. You think USAA knows insurance? Yes. That's a big get for a company like Lemonade.

Jason Hall owns shares of Lemonade, Inc. Jeremy Bowman owns shares of Lemonade, Inc. Taylor Carmichael owns shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. and Silvergate Capital Corporation. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Lemonade, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

