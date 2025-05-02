2 Stocks That Soared During President Donald Trump's First 100 Days in Office

The first 100 days of President Donald Trump's second term in office concluded on April 29, and it's been an incredibly volatile stretch for the stock market. The S&P 500 index fell roughly 7% across the stretch. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite fell 11% in the period.

While trade war dynamics, concerns about the growth outlook for artificial intelligence (AI) leaders, and other factors have prompted substantial valuation pullbacks for the broader markets, there have been some standout winners early in the second Trump term. Read on for a look at two stocks that have defied market gravity and posted impressive returns this year.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

1. Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been one of the market's biggest large-cap winners in 2025, rising roughly 54% year to date. The AI stock has posted even better returns across Trump's first 100 days back in office, rising roughly 62% across the stretch.

After rising 340% in 2024, Palantir has managed to keep its winning streak alive this year. The continued gains were powered by a very strong earnings report, new contract wins, and signs that the company's competitive strengths are particularly well aligned with shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Early in February, Palantir published fourth-quarter results for last year -- and powered a big rally for the stock. The software specialist reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.14 on sales of $828 million, significantly outperforming the average Wall Street analyst estimate's call for adjusted earnings of $0.11 on sales of $776 million.

Palantir is scheduled to publish its first-quarter earnings after the market closes on May 5, and expectations are high. The company guided for Q1 sales to come in between $858 million and $862 million, suggesting growth of roughly 36% at the midpoint of the target range. Meanwhile, adjusted net income is projected to be between $354 million and $358 million -- good for growth of 57% at the midpoint.

2. Take-Two Interactive

In order to keep its stock's hot streak alive in the near term, Palantir will likely need to deliver performance that comes in significantly above the high end of its sales and operating income guidance. Valued at roughly 210 times this year's expected earnings and 73 times expected sales, the software specialist is priced for perfection. On the other hand, the company has built up a history of delivering big sales and earnings beats, and it could still be in the early stages of capitalizing on massive long-term demand tailwinds.

Despite sell-offs for the broader market and declines in video game industry revenue, Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) stock is on an impressive winning streak. The company's share price is up roughly 28% across 2025's trading and 24% since Trump took office.

Early in February, Take-Two published results for the third quarter of its 2025 fiscal year -- which wrapped at the end of last December. The company delivered earnings that topped expectations despite a sales shortfall. But while the quarterly report was followed by a valuation surge for the company's stock, the earnings beat wasn't the biggest factor in the movement. Instead, Take-Two's confirmation that its most important upcoming video game is on track to release in calendar 2025 and guidance for its 2026 and 2027 fiscal years were the catalysts that have helped power huge gains for the stock.

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) is set to release this year, and the blockbuster new game is poised to supercharge Take-Two's performance. The last game in the Grand Theft Auto series shipped over 210 million copies and also generated mountains of highly profitable sales through its online multiplayer mode. It also ranks as the most profitable entertainment release in history. GTA VI may or may not be able to match the heights of its franchise predecessor, but the game will almost certainly go on to be a huge hit for its publisher.

Take-Two is scheduled to publish results for the fourth quarter of its current fiscal year after the market closes on May 15. Updates on the release timeline for Grand Theft Auto VI and the forward guidance outlook will likely have a bigger impact on the company's share price than Q4 earnings, but it's shaping up to be a pivotal year for the gaming leader.

Should you invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $610,327!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $667,581!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 882% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 161% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 28, 2025

Keith Noonan has positions in Take-Two Interactive Software. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies and Take-Two Interactive Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.