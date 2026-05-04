2 Stocks That Should be on Your Radar as the Iran War Shifts Global Energy Markets

Key Points

Roughly 20% of global oil and LNG supplies remain disrupted due to the Strait of Hormuz closure.

The supply disruption could power even greater demand for renewable energy, benefiting Brookfield Renewable.

Demand for Bloom Energy's fuel cells could also accelerate due to the war.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

The war with Iran is creating one of the biggest energy supply disruptions in decades. Roughly 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) had moved through the Strait of Hormuz before the war. With that now down to a trickle due to its closure, prices have soared. That's leading countries, especially in Europe and Asia, to accelerate their shift to alternative energy.

Here are two energy stocks that should be on your radar as the global energy landscape shifts away from oil and gas in the coming years.

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Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) is a leading global renewable energy producer and sustainable solutions provider. The company operates hydro, wind, solar, and energy storage assets across North and South America, Europe, and Asia. Additionally, it has investments in nuclear energy services (Westinghouse) and the production of biofuels and eFuels. Brookfield's large-scale, global operations and diversified platform put it in a strong position to benefit from the global shift toward alternative energy sources.

The company has spent the past several years expanding its global scale and development capabilities. Brookfield Renewable recently agreed to acquire Boralex, a leading renewable energy development platform with operations in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., and France. That follows the acquisition of Neoen, a leader in battery storage with developments across Australia, France, and the Nordics. Brookfield has also acquired India's Leap Green and South Korea's Hanmaeum Energy to bolster its renewable energy development capabilities in Asia.

Brookfield currently expects to grow its funds from operations at a more than 10% annual rate through 2031. It could grow even faster in the future as the war accelerates the shift to alternative energy in Europe and Asia, providing Brookfield with even more investment opportunities in the coming years.

Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) makes solid-oxide fuel cell systems that enable customers to take control of their energy needs through on-site generation. Large-scale energy users such as semiconductor manufacturing facilities, data centers, and utilities are increasingly turning to Bloom Energy's ultra-resilient power solutions.

The company has formed several strategic partnerships with leading data center developers. Oracle recently expanded its partnership with Bloom Energy to deploy up to 2.8 gigawatts of its fuel cell systems to accelerate the AI infrastructure build-out. The company also formed a $5 billion strategic AI partnership with Brookfield Asset Management to deploy its advanced fuel cell systems in global AI factories (specialized AI data centers).

Bloom Energy's business is already booming due to the acceleration in power demand from AI data centers. Its revenue grew an eye-popping 130% last quarter to over $750 million. Bloom Energy expects its revenue to surge 80% this year, up from its prior guidance of 60%. Demand for its power solutions could grow even faster in the future as more companies worldwide turn to Bloom Energy to meet their energy needs.

Benefitting from an acceleration in the global energy transition

Brookfield Renewable and Bloom Energy were already benefiting from surging demand for alternative energy before the war. Demand could accelerate further following the massive disruptions to global energy supplies. With the war dramatically altering the global energy landscape in the coming years, Bloom Energy and Brookfield Renewable should be on your radar.

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Matt DiLallo has positions in Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Renewable, and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy, Brookfield Asset Management, and Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.