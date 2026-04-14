2 Stocks Poised to Deliver Big Growth This Earnings Season

The 2026 Q1 earnings season is in full swing, with a wide variety of companies on the reporting docket in the coming weeks. It looks to be another period of positivity, though geopolitical concerns are likely to weigh on sentiment until further clarity is provided.

Several companies, including Palantir PLTR and Advanced Micro Devices AMD, are ones to keep an eye on, with estimates for their upcoming releases alluding to big growth.

Palantir

Palantir’s business continued to perform strongly throughout its latest period, with total sales reaching $1.4 billion, a 70% increase from the year-ago period. U.S. results were likely the biggest highlight, which were supported by both commercial and government strength. Specifically, U.S. sales totaled $1.1 billion, growing 93% year-over-year and 28% sequentially.

Consensus expectations for its upcoming release allude to another period of hot growth, with earnings expected to soar 123% YoY on 73% higher revenues. Both sales and earnings expectations have moved higher over recent months, as shown below.



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Though the positive revisions are a tad stale at this point, the stability that has followed is still a positive takeaway. Shares have taken a breather over recent months after a massive multi-year run, with guidance likely to be a critical factor. Nonetheless, it’s undeniable that the company is enjoying red-hot momentum, with its growing importance in the defense industry also a highly positive takeaway

Advanced Micro Devices

AMD posted strong results as well in its latest release, with Data Center sales of $5.4 billion throughout the reported period soaring nearly 40% higher to a new record. The company has been a major beneficiary of the AI frenzy, with the trend expected to continue as the broader AI picture unfolds.

Growth expectations for the upcoming release remain positive, with AMD expected to see 33% earnings growth on 32% higher sales. Like PLTR, revisions have largely been bullish-to-stable over recent months, not raising any major red flags.



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Data Center guidance will be the driving factor behind the post-earnings reaction, a theme that’s driven sentiment behind the stock overall over the past few years.

Bottom Line

Both Advanced Micro Devices AMD and Palantir PLTR are expected to see big growth this earnings season, with AMD reporting on May 5th and PLTR reporting on May 4th.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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