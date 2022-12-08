2 Stocks in the Hot Seat Going into 2023

There is a stark difference between broken stocks -- where a company's stock is plummeting but the business is still thriving -- and struggling businesses. Struggling businesses where the share price is down significantly might not be buying opportunities, considering the company's fundamental concerns.

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) look like they are approaching the latter. Motley Fool Contributor, Jamie, breaks down the bear cases for these two companies and explains why, although they are still a part of his portfolio, he will be watching them closely in 2023. If you liked this episode, leave a like and consider subscribing.

*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Dec. 7, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 8, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Twilio

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Twilio wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Jamie Louko has positions in Roku and Twilio. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roku and Twilio. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jamie Louko is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/interninvesting, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.