2 Stocks I Just Bought -- Even With the Market Near All-Time Highs

The S&P 500 is at its highest level ever, but that doesn't mean that there aren't any bargains to be found in the market. In fact, both I and colleague Tyler Crowe recently bought some stocks that look like incredible values for long-term investors, and in this video, we'll tell you all about them.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 22, 2024. The video was published on Feb. 23, 2024.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for two decades, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has more than tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now… and PayPal made the list -- but there are 9 other stocks you may be overlooking.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 20, 2024

Matt Frankel has positions in PayPal. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends PayPal. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short March 2024 $67.50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.