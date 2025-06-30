2 Stocks That Have Doubled This Year and Are Still Worth Buying

Positive, company-specific developments have led to shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) and FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) more than doubling this year, even as the S&P 500 is barely in the green since January. Investing wisdom advises us to buy low, and some might think that after a greater than 100% return in six months, it's too late to get in on these stocks. However, TransMedics Group and FuboTV still have excellent prospects that could lead to better-than-average returns over the long run.

1. TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, a medical device specialist that developed an innovative method for storing organs for transplant, entered the year facing challenges. First, the company's guidance disappointed investors. Second, TransMedics was the subject of a short-seller report from Scorpion Capital, which made a series of serious allegations, including claims that TransMedics Group is engaged in organ trafficking.

However, the company has performed well this year because of better-than-expected financial results. In the first quarter, TransMedics' revenue increased by 48% year over year to $143.5 million. The company's net earnings per share came in at $0.70, doubling compared to the year-ago period. To top it all off, TransMedics raised its guidance for the full fiscal year 2025.

With results like these, even the short-seller report that sank its stock price now looks like a distant memory. The best part is that there is still considerable upside potential for TransMedics Group. The company's organ care system (OCS) technology aims to mimic the physiology of the human body, enabling the storage of organs for longer periods, which results in significantly higher usage rates compared to traditional cold storage methods.

It's already hard enough to find available transplants. It's a shame if they go to waste due to poor storage. Thus, TransMedics Group is helping revolutionize the organ donation business thanks to its OCS, and there is plenty of room for growth. The company estimates organ donations will grow at a decent rate through the next few years, at least.

Capturing a larger share of the market and improving utilization rates for existing organ donations -- even if there aren't more donors over time -- should lead to stronger financial results for TransMedics Group. That's why the stock remains a buy today, at least for investors willing to stay the course for a while, even after doubling in value already this year.

2. FuboTV

In January, streaming specialist FuboTV announced it was merging with Disney's Hulu+ Live TV. The deal makes FuboTV far more attractive than it was before for several reasons. First, it helps diversify the company's offerings. FuboTV was known for its laser focus on sports streaming, a niche of the market that can be somewhat seasonal.

Second, the deal came with the cancellation of the Venu initiative. Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery were planning to launch a competing sports-focused streaming platform called Venu, which might have killed FuboTV altogether, considering the company's subscription growth rate had plummeted.

Third, FuboTV got a nice infusion of cash as part of the deal. It got $220 million from the former backers of Venu. And that's on top of a $145 million term loan from Disney.

Last but not least, Disney is now FuboTV's majority shareholder. The backing of a longtime successful media giant with equally successful ventures in the streaming niche will be of massive help to FuboTV. Yes, the stock has already skyrocketed this year, but considering the long-term opportunity in streaming, there should still be plenty of upside for FuboTV. Streaming accounted for 44.8% of television viewing time in May in the U.S., surpassing the combined share of broadcast and cable for the first time.

Even so, that's in the U.S., one of the more penetrated markets. And even here, streaming likely hasn't peaked. That points to a massive whitespace worldwide. FuboTV will have to deal with stiff competition, but the company's new standing after the merger with Hulu+ Live TV -- and the backing of Disney -- should work wonders over the long run. That's why the stock is still a buy.

