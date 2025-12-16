2 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2035

Key Points

Small-cap and mid-cap growth stocks offer the best potential to multiply your money tenfold within 10 years.

Cipher Mining is at the forefront of artificial intelligence infrastructure and is already signing deals with big tech companies.

Ondas Holdings is growing at an exceptional rate as its autonomous drone systems gain more momentum.

It's not every day you find a stock that can turn $100,000 into $1 million within the next 10 years, but there are some ways that you can boost your chances. High-growth stocks in the small-cap and mid-cap categories offer more potential than multitrillion-dollar companies that would have to become larger than the global economy.

In other words, it's easier for a $1 billion company to become a $10 billion company than it is for a $4 trillion stock to reach a $40 trillion valuation. That's why both stocks on this list have market caps below $10 billion. You can find great large-cap stocks, but when it comes to finding stocks with a potential to increase tenfold, you have to think small. These are two promising companies that stand out.

Cipher Mining provides AI infrastructure

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) is at the forefront of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. The company started out as a Bitcoin miner, but its crypto computing infrastructure happens to be perfect for AI. Cipher Mining isn't the only crypto miner to make this pivot, but it has signed some of the highest-profile deals of the year.

Management signed a 15-year deal with Amazon that includes 300 megawatts of computing capacity. The contract's total value is $5.5 billion, which averages $367 million per year. The company has a 3.2 gigawatt pipeline, which means it can support at least nine more deals like the Amazon one, and Cipher is still building data centers.

The company also signed a 10-year deal with the AI cloud platform Fluidstack for $3 billion. It comes to $300 million per year for 168 megawatts and is backed by Alphabet. Fluidstack also bought access to another 56 megawatts in a 10-year, $830 million contract.

Amazon, Fluidstack, and Alphabet will likely require more gigawatts for AI computing, and other tech companies may reach out to Cipher next. The current AI tailwinds create a significant long-term opportunity for crypto miners like Cipher that are tapping into AI infrastructure.

Ondas Holdings is using AI for military drones

Companies like Cipher Mining provide the AI infrastructure, and Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ: ONDS) utilizes AI to develop military drones. It's a tough pitch for value investors, as the corporation generated $10.1 million in revenue during the third quarter and has a market capitalization of $3 billion.

It is a high-risk growth stock that could produce captivating long-term returns and turn $100,000 into $1 million by 2035. A key aspect of the thesis is the company's growth rate.

Revenue surged more than sixfold year over year, and that includes 60% quarter-over-quarter growth. The company is using acquisitions to scale up its services, and it's already having an impact.

Management told investors that it's aiming for $36 million in 2025 revenue and has its preliminary 2026 sales outlook set at $110 million. The company generated $6.3 million in the second quarter and $4.2 million in the first, indicating that Ondas must achieve at least $15.4 million in fourth-quarter revenue to reach its $36 million target for 2025.

The implied jump from $10.1 million to $15.4 million is a 52.5% quarter-over-quarter jump. Then, to earn $110 million in 2026, Ondas must average $27.5 million per quarter, which suggests another strong jump.

Investors should also consider how much the company has raised its guidance. The full-year revenue forecast was pegged at $25 million in the second quarter, and now it's up to $36 million. Given the optimism, it's possible for it to exceed expectations and issue a better forecast than the already impressive $110 million for 2026.

High growth can help the maker of autonomous drone systems fit into its valuation over time. Ondas has won several multiyear government contracts, which can further establish its credibility and lead to long-term revenue increases.

Marc Guberti has positions in Cipher Mining. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

