2 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2035

Key Points

One of these stocks could become the next Tesla.

The other could revolutionize global energy.

10 stocks we like better than NuScale Power ›

Looking to grow your portfolio by 1,000% over the next decade? To accomplish this, you'll need to focus on three categories: value, growth, and size. That is, your investments must come with an attractive purchase price today, offer consistent growth far into the future, and be small enough that 1,000% growth is feasible. Fortunately, the two stocks below meet all of these requirements.

1. This EV stock could become the next Tesla

I have written a lot about Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) in 2025. Since the year began, shares have increased in value by more than 20%. But when you look at the numbers, significantly more growth could be on the way.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

In terms of sheer size, Rivian clearly has plenty of room to run. The company trades at a market cap of only $20 billion. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), the most popular EV stock, trades at a valuation well over $1 trillion. If Rivian stock increased in value 1,000%, the company would still be less than one-fifth the size of Tesla.

Rivian stock is relatively cheap, too. Shares trade at a price-to-sales ratio of 3. Tesla, meanwhile, trades at roughly 16 times sales. Don't discount Rivian's growth potential, either. The company plans to launch three new vehicles in 2026, potentially leaving it with more vehicles priced under $50,000 than Tesla. Wall Street expects Rivian's sales to grow by 28% next year, compared to just 15% growth for Tesla.

Like Tesla, Rivian's growth journey will take years to fully play out. But the opportunity for 1,000% gains over the next decade are clearly possible with this stock.

2. This nuclear company might revolutionize global energy

One of the most speculative stocks on the market today is Nuscale Power Corp (NYSE: SMR). This company's ultimate upside potential could be even higher than Rivian's. But there's a chance investors could lose it all if its technology fails to reach critical scale.

In a nutshell, Nuscale is attempting to revolutionize nuclear energy. Traditionally, nuclear energy facilities are huge, expensive to construct, and immovable. Nuscale's nuclear technology, however, is significantly smaller, modular, cheaper, and even movable in some cases.

Right now, many start-ups are seeking to build small modular reactors, but Nuscale is the only company that has achieved approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. It has several reactors under construction right now, and following an agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority utility, it could have its first system up and running by 2030.

There are a lot of potential pitfalls with this investment. Nuscale has yet to prove its technology at scale. And demand for its products remains largely theoretical. But it has a market cap of just $6 billion, so it's not hard to see how shares could deliver 1,000% upside over the next decade should its technology succeed.

Should you invest $1,000 in NuScale Power right now?

Before you buy stock in NuScale Power, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and NuScale Power wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $580,171!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,084,986!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,004% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2025

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.