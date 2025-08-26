2 Stocks to Buy From the Prospering Glass Products Industry

The Zacks Glass Products industry is poised to benefit from the rising demand for glass, both as a packaging option and for use in construction. This is backed by its endless recyclability and sustainability benefits. Growing demand for energy-efficient, smart windows or smart glass panels will be another catalyst for the industry going forward.Companies like OI and APOG are expected to gain from efforts to capitalize on this demand by boosting capacity and introducing innovative products to the market.

About the Industry

The Zacks Glass Products industry comprises companies that manufacture and sell glass products. O produces glass containers for packaging beverages, food and pharmaceuticals. Another player in the industry offers coated and high-performance glass used in customized window and wall systems. It caters to the construction industry, ranging from commercial and multi-family residential to institutional buildings. It also provides coated glass for picture framing, wall décor and display applications. Nowadays, companies that make glass for buildings offer smart glass windows using artificial intelligence to adjust and suitably increase access to natural light while minimizing heat and glare. Some have developed electrokinetic technology that can be retrofitted on any glass, enabling buildings to cut energy consumption and save on heating and cooling costs.

Major Trends Shaping the Future of the Glass Products Industry

Glass Packaging Gaining Popularity: Glass is increasingly becoming the packaging choice for customers, given its endless recyclability without a loss in quality. More than 80% of recycled bottles are used in making new bottles. This also helps negate the need for raw materials. Every ton of recycled glass saves 1,400 pounds of sand, 430 pounds of soda ash and 400 pounds of limestone/dolomite. As consumers are becoming more aware of their environmental footprint, a sharp spike in demand is noticed for refillable bottles, which offer the most sustainable and economical rigid packaging option. Manufacturers are focusing on improving their products by reducing the weight of the bottles for more convenient handling. Also, premium cosmetic and beverage brands are opting for glass to differentiate their products through packaging and ensure quality maintenance. Per Global Market Insights, theglobal marketvalue of glass containers and bottles was at $75.3 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $115.3 billion in 2034 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4%.



Demand in the Construction Sector Holds Promise: In recent years, the use of glass gained popularity in construction as a sustainable alternative to traditional building materials, including wood and bricks, owing to its cost-effectiveness, lightweight, immense strength and environmentally friendly factor. Glass increases the influx of natural light in the building, reduces energy consumption, minimizes carbon emissions and enhances the aesthetic appeal of structures. Rising construction activities across the residential, commercial and industrial sectors are likely to fuel the glass products industry’s growth. Increasing investments in the renovation or modernization of the existing infrastructure will also drive the industry’s growth. Various governments are introducing favorable policies and granting incentives to promote green construction to minimize greenhouse emissions and energy consumption, which bodes well for the industry. The global construction glass market is expected to increase from $116.25 billion in 2024 to $122.57 billion in 2025. It will then witness a CAGR of 5.39% to reach $196.58 billion by 2034.



Technological Innovation is the Key: Some players revolutionized the industry by bringing smart glass panels or smart windows to the market. These innovative products are designed to enable people to lead healthier and more productive lives by increasing access to daylight and views while minimizing glare and heat from the sun and keeping occupants comfortable. These products also help cut down on energy consumption from lighting and HVAC, thus reducing carbon emissions.



Pricing, Improving Efficiency to Offset Cost Inflation: The industry is witnessing rising costs for transportation, chemical and fuel, and supply-chain headwinds. Therefore, industry players are increasingly focusing on pricing actions and cost reduction and resorting to automation in manufacturing to boost productivity and efficiency.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Glass Products industry is a two-stock group within the broader Industrial Products sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #2, which places it in the top 1% of the 245 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bullish prospects in the near term. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



The industry’s positioning in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a solid earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are gradually gaining confidence in this group’s earnings growth potential. The industry’s earnings estimate for the current year has gone up 5% over the past three months.



Before we present two Glass Products stocks for investors’ consideration, it is worth looking at the industry’s stock-market performance and its valuation picture.

Industry Versus S&P 500 & Sector

The Glass Products industry has underperformed the S&P 500 and the sector in the past year. The stocks in this industry have collectively declined 11.4% against the Industrial Products sector’s gain of 11.6%. The S&P 500 composite has risen 15.8% during the said time frame.

One-Year Price Performance





Industry's Current Valuation

Based on the trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA ratio, a commonly used multiple for valuing Glass Products companies, we see that the industry is currently trading at 5.16X compared with the S&P 500’s 17.77X and the Industrial Products sector’s 19.85X. This is shown in the charts below.

Enterprise Value/EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) Ratio (TTM)

Enterprise Value/EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) Ratio (TTM)

Over the last five years, the industry traded as high as 9.42X and as low as 1.73X, the median being 5.90X.

2 Glass Products Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

O-I Glass: The company is currently implementing the first phase of its Fit to Win initiative, which is expected to run at least through 2026. It is expected to reduce redundant production capacity, optimize the network and streamline costs in areas such as selling, general and administrative expenses. Management expects to generate benefits of at least $250 million from the program in 2025 . On a cumulative basis, it is expected to lead to at least $650 million of benefits through 2027. OI is moving forward with the rollout of ULTRA, its proprietary technology designed to reduce the weight of glass containers by up to 30%. To support these efforts, the company is collaborating with third-party vendors on research, development and engineering for projects requiring additional resources or specialized expertise.

Perrysburg, OH-based O-I Glass manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers, primarily in the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific. OI’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2025 have moved up 5% over the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for earnings of $1.47 per share indicates 81.5% year-over-year growth. OI has a long-term estimated earnings growth rate of 35.2%. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Price & Consensus: OI

Apogee: The company continues to focus on improving efficiency, cost control and driving productivity gains. In April 2025, Apogee launched the second phase of Project Fortify to drive cost efficiencies, mainly focused on the Architectural Services and Architectural Metals segments. This is expected to streamline the manufacturing footprint. Apogee expects to realize annualized pre-tax cost savings of approximately $13-$15 million. The company has been reshaping its portfolio by exiting underperforming product lines, while investing in top-performing businesses. It has also been expanding higher-margin, value-added offerings. It is also pursuing a disciplined merger and acquisition strategy, the latest being of UW Solutions. The company’s solid liquidity position, coupled with a strong free cash flow, also places it well for growth. Earlier this year, it raised its dividend by 4%, the 12th consecutive year of dividend increase. During this time, Apogee’s quarterly dividend has grown 189%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apogee’s current-year’s earnings moved north 2.9% in the past 60 days. This Minneapolis, MN-based entity has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.82%, on average. Apogee currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

Price & Consensus: APOG

