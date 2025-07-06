2 Stocks to Buy With $5,000 and Hold for a Decade

Key Points Netflix and Roku are longtime streaming leaders with excellent prospects.

Streaming giants Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) have a lot in common. The former was an early investor in the latter. They both dominate their respective niches in the streaming industry and have produced market-beating returns over the long term.

Here's one more thing Netflix and Roku have in common: excellent long-term prospects that could lead to substantial gains over the next decade. Here's the bull thesis for these market leaders.

1. Netflix

Netflix has been firing on all cylinders thanks to its excellent financial results. In the first quarter, the company's revenue increased by 12.5% year over year to $10.5 billion. Netflix's earnings per share of $6.61 was up 25%, while its free cash flow came in at $2.7 billion, 24.5% higher than the year-ago period.

Netflix is posting strong financials despite mounting competition in the streaming industry, which some thought would eventually erode its market share. But as evidence of the strength of its brand power, the company recently increased its prices once again. Netflix's ability to thrive even as new streaming services keep popping up says a lot about its prospects.

Streaming still has significant room to grow as the switch from cable continues. The company estimates a $650 billion revenue opportunity, which dwarfs its trailing-12-month revenue of $40.2 billion.

Over the next decade, it could make significant headway into this enormous, untapped potential. If Netflix can grab 10% of its total addressable market, its top line should grow at a good clip through 2035. The company's strategy to achieve that feat should remain the same: Create content that viewers love to watch and that spreads through word of mouth, leading to more paid subscribers on its platform, more data to help guide content production, and even better content.

A wonderful network effect has powered Netflix's success for a while now. There will be some challenges, including more competition and economic issues that might make people hesitant to put up with its price hikes, among others. However, Netflix has consistently demonstrated its ability to perform well despite these challenges, and I expect the company to continue doing so over the next decade.

The stock is still worth buying after the impressive run it has had over the past year. With $5,000, investors can afford three of the company's shares.

2. Roku

Roku's platform enables people to access most of the major streaming services, making the company's ecosystem an attractive hub for advertisers to target consumers. That's how Roku makes the lion's share of its revenue. Although it has encountered some headwinds in recent years -- including a slowdown in ad spending and declining average revenue per user (ARPU) -- Roku has somewhat recovered over the trailing-12-month period.

In the first quarter, the company's revenue increased by 16% year over year to approximately $1 billion. Roku's streaming hours were 35.8 billion, 5.1 billion more than the year-ago period. However, Roku remains unprofitable, although it is also making progress on the bottom line. The streaming leader's net loss per share in the period came in at $0.19, much better than the $0.35 reported in the prior-year quarter.

Although long-term investors may be concerned about the persistent red ink on the bottom line, recent developments show why Roku is a promising stock to hold onto. The company signed a partnership with Amazon, another leader in the connected TV (CTV) space. The two will grant advertisers access to their combined audiences, comprising 80 million households in the U.S. and more than 80% of the CTV market, through Amazon's demand-side ad platform.

This initiative will give advertisers far more bang for their buck, as early tests of the integration show. It also highlights the value of Roku's ecosystem, the leading one in the CTV space in North America. Over time, the company's platform will attract more advertising dollars, especially as streaming viewing time continues to increase. That's why investors should look past the red ink, for now. Roku's long-term prospects remain intact.

Even its ARPU decline in recent quarters was due to its focus on expanding its audience in certain international markets; it is still early in its monetization efforts in those regions. As Roku's initiatives in these places ramp up, while the company continues to make headway in more mature markets, Roku should eventually become profitable and deliver strong returns along the way.

The stock is worth investing in today for the next decade, and $5,000 is good for 56 shares of the company with some spare change.

