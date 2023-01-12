2 Stocks at Record Lows That Look Like Buys Right Now

Hundreds of companies went public in 2020 and 2021, and many of them are now trading at all-time lows. In this video, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP®, and Tyler Crowe discuss two of their favorites right now.

*Stock prices in the video are as of Jan. 6, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 11, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Enovix

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Enovix wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Proterra. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.