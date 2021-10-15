2 Stock Picks for Latecomers to the Inflation Trade

We are less than a week into earnings season for the third quarter, and this quarter’s cliché is already becoming infuriating. I swear that if I hear one more CEO talk about supply chain and labor issues, I will scream. It is not that they aren’t real, it’s just that there is a tendency to talk of them as some crisis which is completely out of the control of management teams rather than what they are, a challenge that good managers will overcome. No company has a God-given right to cheap labor and materials to ensure big profits. At times when those things become harder to get, costs have to be reduced elsewhere to compensate and some innovation is needed to ensure profitability.

Still, as much as input costs have already been reduced to “whine of the week” status, they are rising, and that will have an impact on the economy. It should, therefore, logically have an impact on your portfolio. The problem is that if you haven’t already, it may be too late to adjust to it now. Markets look forward, and they have been looking forward to inflation for quite some time. The obvious inflation plays have shown significant gains over the last year or so and there has to be some doubt as to how much higher they will go.

That is because inflation hasn’t just been foreseeable, it has been here for a while. The most basic macro-economic theory tells you that when monetary and fiscal stimulus are added to a growing economy with strong demand, inflation will follow. That is what we have been seeing for around a year as consumers have learned to live with the pandemic and gone back to doing what they do best: consuming. That doesn’t mean that fiscal and monetary stimulus weren’t both justifiable, and maybe even both necessary. Unemployment remained stubborn, although maybe not for conventional reasons, and, for a while, prices remained stable. The immediate situation called for action and a dovish Fed and vote hungry politicians of both persuasions were happy to provide it.

There was, however, always going to be a price to pay. Five months ago, I wrote in these pages that inflation was a reality, and there had been speculation that it was coming for months before that. As a result, obvious inflation protection plays such as commodity and energy ETFs have been rising steeply for well over six months and value there is long gone.

There are, however, a couple of ways that you can adjust your portfolio without risking hitting the top in material prices.

The first is to look at business to business (B2B) tech companies. One answer to both supply and labor issues is to invest in tech. Firms that offer solutions in that space are are set to do well as CEOs stop whining about rising costs and start investing to offset them. That is why I have been bullish on Microsoft (MSFT) for so long and, while you could make the case that the real value has gone there too, I still am.

CEO Satya Nadella’s decision to focus on B2B, and the cloud in particular, when he took over now looks like genius, as does another at the time controversial decision, to pay over $26 billion to acquire LinkedIn. The employment-focused social media site gives them some power in the recruitment field, an area that the labor shortage will actually benefit. Add the potential of those two things up and even P/Es in the 30s make MSFT look quite reasonably priced.

My other choice for latecomers to the inflation trade would also be in the employment space. Shares of Ziprecruiter (ZIP) have added around 50% since their IPO in May but have retreated after hitting their highs in August. (Disclaimer: I own shares of ZIP)

Part of that drop back is because there is some doubt about the willingness of people to work right now, but that misses the point of a company like ZIP. They make their money from those who are hiring, not workers, and increasingly desperate hirers will be forced pay premiums for promotion and preferential treatment of their listings. That will lead to margin improvement in the competitive online recruitment space, something that Ziprecruiter needs. As that becomes apparent, ZIP can show significant gains.

If you haven’t made inflation-related adjustments to your portfolio yet, you may feel like you have missed the boat. Certainly, when it comes to the materials side of things and some more obvious plays, that could be true, but there are still some changes that could be beneficial. Tech and employment related stocks will benefit from this particular situation, and can continue to perform after it has passed, so MSFT, ZIP and others that fit the bill can still be used to prepare for what looks like a difficult period to come for some companies.

