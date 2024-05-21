2 Spectacular ETFs That Can Help You Capitalize on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Boom

Artificial intelligence (AI) took the world by storm since early last year. Software applications like ChatGPT are capable of instantly generating text, images, videos, and computer code through the power of AI, and they are driving a productivity boom for businesses.

In fact, some Wall Street forecasts suggest AI will add anywhere between $7 trillion and $200 trillion to the global economy in the coming decade. Nvidia, which designs the industry's most powerful data center chips for processing AI workloads, has already added over $1.8 trillion to its market capitalization since the start of 2023 alone.

But picking the long-term winners and losers won't be easy. Past technology revolutions (like the internet in the early 2000s) have taught us that for every Nvidia in the AI race, there will be several companies that fail. Here's the good news: Investors don't need a crystal ball to make money if they use one simple strategy.

Exchange-traded funds are a great way to invest in AI

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can hold dozens or even hundreds of individual stocks to either track the performance of a specific market index, or to give investors exposure to a specific sector. They are usually actively managed by a team of professionals who adjust the portfolio in line with the fund's objective, which allows investors to take a passive approach.

There are several ETFs focused specifically on AI, and by holding so many individual stocks, they insulate investors from catastrophic financial losses if one or two of those companies fail. That's a great feature when it comes to investing in emerging, fast-paced technologies.

With that in mind, here's why the Global X Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF (NASDAQ: AIQ) and the iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEMKT: IRBO) are two excellent choices.

1. Global X Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF (AIQ)

The AIQ ETF invests in companies that stand to benefit from integrating AI in their products and services, and also those producing the hardware required for AI development. It currently holds 84 stocks, which include some of the most popular AI names investors want to own.

The ETF is heavily weighted toward its top 10 holdings, which account for 34.9% of the total value of its portfolio. That creates some concentration risk, meaning AIQ's performance can be heavily influenced by just a few of these stocks:

Stock AIQ ETF Portfolio Weighting 1. Nvidia 4.38% 2. Tencent 4.08% 3. Qualcomm 3.50% 4. Netflix 3.44% 5. Meta Platforms 3.42% 6. Alphabet (Class A) 3.29% 7. Amazon 3.27% 8. Alibaba 3.26% 9. Broadcom 3.21% 10. Oracle 3.04%

Concentration risk aside, investors seeking to invest in AI won't be disappointed that Nvidia is the AIQ ETF's top holding. As I touched on earlier, AI development wouldn't be possible without its industry-leading GPUs for the data center.

Netflix and Meta Platforms are examples of companies integrating AI into their existing services. Netflix uses the technology to power its recommendation engine, which feeds users content they might like to watch. Meta does the same thing on its social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, but the company has also developed its own large language model (LLM) called Llama, which it's using to create products like the new Meta AI chatbot.

Outside of its top 10, AIQ also holds other popular AI stocks like Microsoft, Tesla, and Micron Technology.

The AIQ ETF delivered a return of 37% over the past year, thanks to strong performances from stocks like Nvidia, Meta, and Netflix. That crushes the 27.4% return in the S&P 500 index, and it also beats the 36.5% return in the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100.

Its longer-term return is equally impressive, having gained 17.7% compounded annually over the last five years. That compares to just 15.5% annually for the S&P 500.

If AI lives up to some of Wall Street's forecasts I mentioned earlier, the AIQ ETF will likely continue to outperform the broader market, so it's a great way to play this technological revolution.

2. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO)

Investors who are looking for a more conservative way to play the AI boom might want to consider the IRBO ETF. It invests in companies across the value chain of AI and robotics, including those developing hardware, software, and platforms that can benefit from those technologies. It invests in companies both in the U.S. and overseas.

IRBO holds 109 different stocks, and it's far less concentrated than the AIQ ETF, which helps to smooth out any volatility the AI industry might experience. IRBO's top 10 holdings account for just 15.3% of the total value of its portfolio, but it still includes some of the must-have AI stocks:

Stock IRBO ETF Portfolio Weighting 1. MicroStrategy 2.38% 2. Nvidia 1.76% 3. Arm Holdings 1.56% 4. Matterport 1.46% 5. Spotify 1.44% 6. Kawasaki Heavy Industries 1.40% 7. Megaport 1.37% 8. PB Fintech 1.35% 9. Qualcomm 1.30% 10. Meta Platforms 1.27%

Nvidia takes second spot in this ETF. At the top is MicroStrategy, which many investors might know as a proxy for Bitcoin because the company holds around $14.4 billion worth of the cryptocurrency. However, MicroStrategy also has a portfolio of cloud-based software products designed to help businesses integrate AI into their workflows.

Arm Holdings is another important position for IRBO. The company helps some of the world's largest semiconductor companies design their chips, including Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, and Apple.

IRBO also invests outside the U.S. Kawasaki, for example, is a Japanese industrial giant with a large presence in robotics and automation. Then there is Megaport, an Australian software company that helps businesses connect their cloud networks globally.

The IRBO ETF delivered a return of just 10% over the past 12 months, so it's underperforming AIQ and the S&P 500. That's partly because it owns stocks like Peloton Interactive, which is down 43% over the past year, and Bumble, which lost 28% of its value over the same period.

The drawback of an ETF with lower concentration risk is that it can't maximize returns from top-performing stocks like Nvidia, especially when other holdings are going the opposite way. However, it also means the ETF will minimize its downside if highfliers like Nvidia happen to reverse course. That's why the IRBO ETF might be a good choice for investors with a more conservative risk profile.

Should you invest $1,000 in Global X Funds - Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Global X Funds - Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Global X Funds - Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $566,624!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 13, 2024

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Bitcoin, Matterport, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Netflix, Nvidia, Oracle, Peloton Interactive, Qualcomm, Spotify Technology, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group, Broadcom, and Bumble and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.