2 S&P 500 Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today

The S&P 500 is a stock market index that measures the stock performance of 500 of the largest companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States. It is one of the most commonly followed equity indices, often considered the best representation of the U.S. stock market. The index includes companies from all sectors of the economy, providing a comprehensive snapshot of the overall market health. It is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities.

Investing in S&P 500 stocks or index funds offers several advantages. These investments provide broad market exposure, diversification, and a relatively low-cost way to own shares in top U.S. companies. This can reduce the risk compared to investing in individual stocks. However, there are disadvantages as well. The performance of the S&P 500 is heavily influenced by the largest companies due to its market-cap weighting. Additionally, investing in the index alone may limit opportunities for higher returns from smaller companies or specific sectors.

For investors, the S&P 500 presents a balanced investment option with a mix of growth and value. It’s suitable for those seeking long-term growth while minimizing risk. Monitoring economic indicators and market trends is crucial when investing in S&P 500 stocks. That said, let’s dive into two S&P 500 stocks to check out in thestock market today

S&P 500 Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Now

Broadcom (AVGO Stock)

Leading off, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It is known for its products in data center networking, broadband, telecommunications, storage, and industrial markets. Broadcom’s offerings include semiconductors for wired and wireless communications, enterprise storage systems, and industrial applications.

This month, Broadcom announced the date it will report its most recent first quarter of 2024 financial results. In detail, the company is set to announce its Q1 2024 financial results on Thursday, March 7, 2024, following the close of the U.S. stock market.

Since the start of 2024, shares of Broadcom have jumped higher by 19.18% year-to-date. Meanwhile, during Thursday’s lunchtime trading session, AVGO is trading up another 5.45% so far, trading at $1,294.31 a share.

[Read More] Best Magnificent 7 Stocks To Buy Right Now? 2 In Focus

Walmart (WMT Stock)

Next up, Walmart Inc. (WMT) is one of the world’s largest retailers. The company operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores. Today, Walmart has over 10,500 stores in 19 countries.

Just this week, Walmart announced an increase in its annual dividend, raising it by 9 percent to $0.83 per share on a post-stock split basis. This marks the largest increase in over a decade. Additionally, this decision highlights the 51st consecutive year that Walmart has increased its dividend. The new dividend rate, approved by Walmart’s Board of Directors for the fiscal year 2025, amounts to $2.49 per share on a pre-split basis.

Year-to-date, shares of WMT stock are up 9.25% so far. While, during Thursday’s lunchtime trading session, Walmart stock is trading modestly higher by 0.18% at $174.01 a share.

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel.

CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.