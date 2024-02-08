2 S&P 500 ETFs with Upside Potential, According to Analysts

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) hit an all-time high yesterday, indicating a robust bull market. Moreover, recent positive economic data and resilient consumer sentiment suggest the potential for continued market growth. Thus, investors could consider investing in S&P 500 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the performance of the SPX index. Using the TipRanks ETF Screener, we have shortlisted two such ETFs with upside potential: the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO).

Let’s take a look at what Wall Street thinks about these two ETFs.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

The IVV ETF is the second-largest exchange-traded fund in the U.S. in terms of assets under management (AUM). IVV has $429.66 billion in AUM, with the top 10 holdings contributing 32.16% of the portfolio. Meanwhile, the ETF's low expense ratio of 0.03% is encouraging. Interestingly, the IVV ETF has generated a return of 22.2% over the past year.

On TipRanks, IVV has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. This is based on the consensus rating of each stock held in the portfolio. Of the 503 stocks held, 387 have Buys, 106 have a Hold rating, and 10 stocks have a Sell rating. The average IVV ETF price forecast of $545.87 implies a 9.1% upside potential from the current levels.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

The VOO ETF is the third largest exchange-traded fund by net assets in the U.S. VOO has $397.55 billion in AUM, with the top 10 holdings contributing 30.81% of the portfolio. Its expense ratio stands at 0.03%. The VOO ETF has gained 23.3% in the past year.

Overall, the VOO ETF has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Of the 505 stocks held, 387 have Buys, 108 have a Hold rating, and 10 have a Sell rating. The average VOO ETF price forecast of $499.50 implies a 9.1% upside potential from the current levels.

Concluding Thoughts

The S&P 500 ETFs offer several benefits, such as exposure to large companies, low cost, and long-term growth opportunities. Furthermore, these ETFs have better liquidity, which means that investors can easily buy and sell shares without having to give up returns.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.