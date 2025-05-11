2 Social Security Changes That Have Happened in the Last 4 Weeks

If you're struggling to keep up with all the Social Security changes that have happened so far this year, you're not alone. The Trump Administration has put a lot of effort into revamping the program so far, leading to frequent rule changes, some of which have already been amended or reversed.

The last four weeks alone have seen two Social Security changes that could have a significant effect on new applicants and existing beneficiaries. Here's what you need to know about these recent changes so you're not caught off guard.

1. An amendment to new identity proofing requirements

Back in March, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announced a plan to institute new identity verification procedures for those who wanted to apply for Social Security benefits or make account changes over the phone. The initial announcement indicated that once these changes took effect, you'd have to visit a field office and have someone verify your identity before you could submit your application or process your change.

A few weeks later, the SSA amended this to say that those applying for Social Security disability benefits, Medicare, or SSI would be able to complete their applications over the phone, while everyone else would need to visit a field office if they chose not to complete their application through their my Social Security account.

A second amendment came on April 14, when the SSA announced that anyone wishing to apply for Social Security or make account changes over the phone could do so. However, new technology will scan for signs of possible fraud. If your account is flagged, you may still need to visit a field office. That's where things stand for the time being.

If you'd rather avoid all of this hassle, your best bet is to do as much as you can through your "my Social Security" account. You will have to go through some identity verification questions when you first open your account. But after that, you can quickly log in with a username and password. You won't have to deal with wait times or scheduling appointments like you would with phone or in-person support, so it's definitely your fastest option for applying or changing your address or direct deposit information.

2. Decreasing the overpayment recovery rate

In March, President Trump reinstated the 100% overpayment recovery rate that had been in place prior to 2024. This enabled the Social Security Administration to withhold all of a person's future checks, if necessary, to recoup an accidental overpayment. This rule change left the 10% recovery rate cap in place for any overpayments that had occurred prior to March 27, 2025.

But as of April 25, the government changed course and decided that all overpayments -- past and future -- would have a 50% recovery rate cap instead. This means the government can withhold up to 50% of your future benefit until it recoups the entire overpayment.

Though overpayments are rare, when they do happen, losing half your checks could be devastating. Fortunately, that's not your only option to deal with an overpayment. If you still have the extra money, you can repay this directly to the SSA when you first notice the issue. This should prevent the government from garnishing any of your future checks.

You can also contact the SSA to request a lower recovery rate if losing half your checks would be difficult for you financially. There's an option to request that the government waive the repayment collection altogether, too. It may do this if you can prove that the overpayment wasn't your fault and that it would cause you financial hardship to pay it back.

If you have questions about any of these rule changes, it's best to reach out to the Social Security Administration directly. You may also want to keep your eyes out for future changes that could affect you or your benefits.

