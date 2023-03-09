2 Soaring Stocks I'd Buy Now With No Hesitation

Since the start of 2023, multiple stocks across various industries have been on the rise. After a sell-off last year, signs of a recovery are encouraging for the market's future. As a result, now is an excellent time to consider investing in solid companies before their stock rises become missed opportunities.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) are vastly different companies, with one of their few commonalities being their competing positions in the streaming market. Despite their differences, these companies' stocks have been on an upward trend since Jan. 1, with both compelling buys thanks to their long-term outlooks.

Here's why Apple and Warner Bros. Discovery are two soaring stocks I'd buy with no hesitation.

1. Apple

Apple's stock has climbed around 17% year to date. While that number might not sound like a soar, it's consistent with the company's strength as a robust, long-term growth stock.

Apple shares have soared 244% over the last five years and 899% over the last decade. The stellar growth can primarily be attributed to the immense popularity of its products and services, which have developed nearly unparalleled brand loyalty.

The fourth quarter of 2022 saw Apple achieve its highest-ever market share in smartphones at 24.1%, outperforming Samsung's 19.4%. Meanwhile, according to Market Data Forecast, the smartphone market was valued at $378.29 billion in 2020 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6.85% through 2027 and hit $493.13 billion by 2026.

The figures closely align with Apple's yearly iPhone revenue growth, as the segment increased by 7% year over year to $205.4 billion in fiscal 2022. As a result, the company's leading market share will likely see it significantly profit from the market's long-term growth.

In addition to iPhones, Apple has a lucrative, steadily growing services business. The company's subscription-based services include Apple TV+, Music, Fitness+, News+, Arcade, and iCloud. In 2022, the segment reported revenue growth double the iPhone at 14% year over year, reaching $78.1 billion. The digital business also offers attractive profit margins, with services at 71.1% last year, while products' profit margins came in at 36.3%.

Apple's stock has soared over the long term, offering investors consistent, reliable gains and making it a no-brainer investment.

2. Warner Bros. Discovery

WarnerMedia has gone by many names over the years, known originally as Time Warner when it was founded in 1990. From 2001 to 2003, the company was a subsidiary of AOL and then was more recently owned by AT&T from 2018 to 2021. However, on April 8, 2022, it spun off from the telecom company and merged with Discovery to become Warner Bros. Discovery.

The expensive merger led the new company to assume $43 billion in debt, which was followed by a mountain of restructuring costs. The massive debt and controversial moves, such as significant slashes to content, led Warner Bros. Discovery's stock to plunge 62% throughout 2022.

However, the company has taken significant strides toward recovery in 2023, with its stock up about 56% year to date. The entertainment giant rallied investors by announcing its restructuring moves are largely complete and that this year will be one of growth and rebuilding. The company has already begun to make good on that promise by revealing its multiyear slate of DC-themed films and series in the works as it relaunches the brand with a focus on quality.

Then, on Feb. 10, Warner Bros. Discovery struck gold in video games with the launch of Harry Potter-themed Hogwarts Legacy, a new title released on consoles and personal computers. The game earned $850 million and sold more than 12 million units in its first two weeks, on its way to becoming one of the best-selling games in history. The achievement will likely provide the company a substantial boost to earnings in its current quarter.

Moreover, despite Warner Bros. Discovery's recent rise in stock price, its price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 proves its shares still offer immense value. Alongside a 12-month price target of $21.80, which is 44.6% higher than its current price, Warner Bros. Discovery's stock is one I would buy with no hesitation.

