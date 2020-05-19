By Brett Owens

WeaEURtmre almost three months into this crisis and three things are crystal clear:

Plenty of aEURoehousehold-nameaEUR dividend-payers are in big troubleaEUR"and not just the ones you see in the news. When the payout cuts come, the resulting share-price drops will crush the unwary. Way too many people are clinging to blue chips yielding 2% or 3%. But is such a small payout worth it when you can lose that much in a single trading session? We canaEURtmt trust any stated yield until we verify a companyaEURtms cash flow.

This may sound a bit alarmist, but imagine if I told you in January that by mid-May, Ford (F), General Motors (GM), Walt Disney (DIS) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS) would have all either eliminated or, in DisneyaEURtms case, delayed their dividends. YouaEURtmd have thought IaEURtmd gone mad! Yet here we are.

Today IaEURtmm going to show you how to safeguard yourself from the next plunging payout. IaEURtmll also show you two dividend growers to put on your watch list now.

First, though, thereaEURtms another threat we need to talk about.

The Feds Go After Your Retirement

If the Uncle Sam has his way, the dividends I just mentioned wonaEURtmt be the last to get clipped. You probably already know the government is taking a tough line, watching how companies use any relief funds they receive and paying particular attention to share buybacks, executive compensation and, yes, dividends!

You could argueaEUR"as I doaEUR"that dividends should be off-limits. These payouts are a lifeline for retirees, everyday folks trying to get through this crisis with their income (and nest egg) intact.

Nonetheless, dividends do seem likely to attract more scrutiny. Which means we need to comb through our portfolios and weed out any dividend payers that:

Are in disastrous industries like travel and energy. Have rickety balance sheets, with high debt and little cash on hand, and aEUR

