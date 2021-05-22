2 Small Tech Stocks That Can Provide Crazy Returns

In today's video I look at the growth stocks Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX), and Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM). The stock prices for each of these companies has dropped between 30% and 60% from its 52-week high. Below I share three reasons to add each stock to your watchlist, but it is important to note these stocks are very volatile.

Three reasons to add Himax Technologies to your watchlist

Himax is in the semiconductor industry and focuses on sensors used in innovative technologies like AR/VR, smartphones, smart home appliances, and much more. Himax reported 67% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth and 12% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth for the first quarter of 2021. Himax has exceptional fundamentals in its trailing 12 months. It is profitable and positive in cash flow from operations, and it has more cash and short-term investments than debt.

Three reasons to add Nano Dimension to your watchlist

Nano Dimension is a company in the 3D printing market. Its current product is the DragonFly LDM, a 3D printer that focuses on printing electronic circuitry. For the first quarter of 2021, Nano Dimension reported roughly $1.395 billion in cash and cash equivalents and bank deposits. The company currently has a market capitalization value of $1.6 billion. However, it is essential to note that this company is still in its early stages and needs a strong balance sheet. Currently, Nano Dimensions does not have meaningful revenue, as it is in the early stages of product development. Still, its management team has shared its current plans. The three points of focus are sales, product development, and mergers and acquisitions.

