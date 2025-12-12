2 Small-Cap Biotechs That Could Reward Patient Investors

Speculative investors and patience rarely go hand in hand. Nevertheless, if you’re looking to invest in the small-cap biotech sector, patience is a requirement. Most, if not all, of these companies are still in the clinical stage, meaning they have no commercially available drugs or therapeutics.

It also means these companies have negative earnings (i.e., are not profitable) and have little to no revenue. Success often hinges on the outcome of a single clinical-stage drug or therapeutic.

Even if a product advances through trials, profitability may still be years away. Only after reaching that milestone do companies get the analyst coverage that brings institutional investment.

However, getting in on one of these medical stocks and having it hit is like winning the lottery. In an instant, investors could post 3x, 5x, or even 10x returns. Others may never pan out. It's why many investors interested in penny stocks will distribute a lump sum equally over many biotech companies. If, indeed, it is a numbers game, diversification can be an effective strategy.

With that in mind, let's examine two small-cap biotech stocks that have significant risks but the potential for outsized returns.

Mainz Biomed: Early Cancer Detection With High Upside Potential

Mainz Biomed AG (NASDAQ: MYNZ) is a German molecular diagnostics company that specializes in epigenetics-based tests for the early detection of cancer. Unlike some penny stocks in this space, Mainz Biomed has a commercially available product. That’s ColoAlert–the first DNA-based screening tool for colorectal cancer in Europe.

On Dec. 2, Mainz Biomed announced that ColoAlert was added to the portfolio of DoctorBox, one of Germany’s leading pioneers in digital health. With over 60,000 new colorectal cancer cases annually in Germany, the opportunity is material.

Mainz Biomed is also in the early stages of developing a non-invasive blood-based screening test for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. The company reported positive topline results in October. However, this is years away from commercial approval.

However, the risks are substantial. ColoAlert is not yet available in the United States, and even with early sales in Europe and plans to expand into South America, revenue remains minimal.

That's why the company included “Going Concern” language in its Sept. 26 SEC filing. Since then, Mainz Biomed has filed a $150 million mixed shelf offering. For now, that’s enough to keep the MYNZ stock price above $1, to avoid a delisting notice.

The company is in a race to start generating enough revenue to move the needle. But if it's successful, even a small investment could yield a sizable return.

NanoViricides: High-Risk Antiviral Play With Breakthrough Potential

NanoViricides Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) is another micro-cap biotech that offers a potentially disruptive approach to antiviral treatment—but also carries the financial risk that speculative investors must weigh carefully.

The company is developing a novel class of antiviral therapies based on its proprietary “nanoviricide” platform.

These drug candidates are designed to mimic human cell surfaces and lure viruses into binding with them, effectively neutralizing the pathogens before they can infect real cells. It’s an innovative concept that, if validated in human trials, could represent a completely new method for infectious disease treatment.

NanoViricides’ current pipeline includes candidates targeting shingles (varicella-zoster virus), HSV-1 and HSV-2, and broad-spectrum influenza. Its shingles program, NV-HSC, is the most advanced, with encouraging preclinical data that suggest strong antiviral activity.

But like many micro-cap biotechs, NanoViricides remains pre-revenue and reliant on fresh capital to keep programs moving. The company reported limited cash on hand in recent filings, and investors should expect the possibility of future dilution.

Still, if just one of its candidates advances successfully into clinical development, the valuation upside could be substantial. For investors with patience, and a high tolerance for risk, NNVC stock represents a genuine moonshot in the antiviral space.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.