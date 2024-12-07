2 Simple ETFs to Buy With $1,000 and Hold for a Lifetime

One of the best ways to grow your wealth is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These products offer investors exposure to a basket of stocks, at a fraction of the cost it would take to purchase each one individually.

Let's examine two simple ETFs that can help anyone grow their nest egg.

Vanguard Growth ETF

First up is the Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG).

Right off the bat, this Vanguard fund offers long-term investors something that will grab their attention: Its 20-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is 11.7%. That beats the S&P 500, which logged a 10.4% CAGR over the same period. In dollar terms, a $1,000 investment made in the Vanguard fund in 2004 would be worth almost $10,000 today, while the same investment made in the S&P 500 would be worth less than $7,900.

Today, the Vanguard fund is heavily weighted toward "Magnificent Seven" stocks like Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, and Amazon. Other top holdings include Costco Wholesale, Eli Lilly, and Visa.

Company Name Symbol Percentage of Holdings Apple AAPL 12.1% Microsoft MSFT 11.4% Nvidia NVDA 10% Amazon AMZN 6% Alphabet GOOG/GOOGL 6% Meta Platforms META 4.7% Eli Lilly LLY 2.9% Tesla TSLA 2.7% Visa V 1.7% Mastercard MA 1.6% Broadcom AVGO 1.5% Costco COST 1.5% Netflix NFLX 1.2% Advanced Micro Devices AMD 1%

While the fund holds many megacap stocks with excellent growth rates, investors won't find much in the way of dividend-paying stocks. Overall, the fund pays a very meager dividend, resulting in a dividend yield of only 0.5% -- meaning a $1,000 investment will only generate about $5 in annual dividend income.

Yet, what the fund lacks in dividend payments, it makes up for with its expense ratio. The fund has an expense ratio of only 0.04%. That means investors only pay $0.40 per year for every $1,000 invested in the fund.

In summary, this Vanguard fund boasts several features that make it worth considering for long-term investors. It has outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 index over 20 years, it charges low fees, and it pays a modest dividend. Those reasons make it a solid choice for anyone looking for a lifetime ETF.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

Next, there's the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD).

Let me be clear: This Schwab fund isn't for growth-oriented investors. Yet, this fund is worth considering for investors looking to generate income from their investment.

Rather than loading up on growth-oriented stocks like Nvidia, Microsoft, and Amazon, this fund focuses on value stocks that pay dividends. Among its top holdings are Chevron, Altria Group, and Verizon Communications -- some of the biggest and most well-known dividend stocks around.

Company Name Symbol Percentage of Holdings BlackRock BLK 4.5% Bristol Myers Squibb BMY 4.5% Cisco Systems CSCO 4.5% Chevron CVX 4.4% Home Depot HD 4.3% Texas Instruments TXN 3.9% Verizon Communications VZ 3.8% United Parcel Service UPS 3.7% Altria Group MO 3.6% Lockheed Martin LMT 3.6% PepsiCo PEP 3.6% Pfizer PFE 3.5% Amgen AMGN 3.4% Coca-Cola KO 3.3% AbbVie ABBV 3.3%

Accordingly, the fund pays out a hefty portion of dividends. Its current dividend yield is 8.4%. That means a $1,000 investment in the fund should generate roughly $84 in annual income.

On top of that, the fund keeps its expenses low. Its expense ratio is only 0.06%, meaning that a $1,000 investment in the fund results in only $0.60 in annual fees.

Of course, there is a downside. While dividend income is great, dividend stocks have been out of favor with investors for years. As a result, dividend-focused funds, like this Schwab fund, have underperformed the broader market.

For example, over the last decade, this fund has generated a CAGR of 11.7%. That's not bad. Yet, it's significantly below what the S&P 500 generated over the same period (13.2%). In dollar terms, even with the effects of dividend payments included, a $1,000 investment in the S&P 500 would now be worth about $500 more than what the Schwab fund would have generated.

The Schwab fund isn't an ETF for every investor. However, for those who would like to generate income from their investment, while also generating growth, this fund offers a nice balance of both. Investors looking for a lifetime of income would be smart to consider adding some shares of this ETF.

