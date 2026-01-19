2 Signs You're at Risk of Running Out of Retirement Savings

Key Points

Even if you build a solid nest egg, there's no guarantee that money will last.

Not having a withdrawal strategy could result in a depleted IRA or 401(k).

Investing too conservatively in retirement could hurt you as well.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

There's a reason so many older Americans are afraid to tap their nest eggs once retirement rolls around. After working so hard to build retirement savings, they're worried about running out of money in their lifetimes. And if these signs apply to you, it means you may be at risk of having that happen.

1. You don't have a withdrawal strategy

If you kick off retirement without a plan for tapping your nest egg, you may indeed end up running out of money eventually. A better bet? Work with a financial advisor to come up with a withdrawal strategy that's suitable for you based on your needs and goals. Or do your own research and come up with a strategy yourself.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

You may want to use the 4% rule as a starting point. The 4% rule states that you can withdraw 4% of your IRA or 401(k) balance your first year of retirement and adjust future withdrawals in line with inflation. If you do this, your retirement savings are likely to last for 30 years.

This doesn't mean you should stick to the 4% rule, though. You may find that a 3% withdrawal rate makes more sense for you -- say, because you retired on the early side and need more than 30 years of income from your portfolio.

Or it may be that you can withdraw more than 4% because of the way your assets are invested, or because you retired late. It's important to customize a strategy rather than follow the 4% rule simply because it's popular.

2. Your investments are too conservative

It's generally wise to scale back on stocks once you retire to limit risk in your portfolio. But that doesn't mean you should dump stocks completely, or even to a large degree.

The 4% rule assumes that you have a fairly equal mix of stocks and bonds in your retirement portfolio. But if you have 90% of your assets in bonds and cash and only 10% in stocks, your portfolio may not be able to generate enough income to allow for a withdrawal rate anywhere close to 4%. And in that case, you could put yourself at risk of depleting your savings too soon.

Before you reduce your stock exposure too heavily, sit down with a financial advisor or do some research to come up with a reasonable allocation. Keeping 50% of your assets in stocks may not fall within your comfort zone, and you do need to be able to sleep at night without constantly worrying about your investments. But you may find that a portfolio that's 30% stocks, for example, is a reasonable compromise.

After working so hard to build retirement savings, you don't want that money to disappear at any point in your lifetime. By creating a withdrawal strategy that's specific to you and taking on at least some risk in your portfolio, you may be able to avoid that fate.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.