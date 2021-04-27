2 'Shark Tank' Stars Give Their Best Advice to Aspiring Entrepreneurs

There are few people who know more about what it takes to be successful in business than Shark Tank stars Robert Herjavec and Daniel Lubetzky. In this Fool Live clip, recorded on April 14, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, asks the two sharks to share their best advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Matt Frankel: If you've one piece of advice you can give aspiring entrepreneurs out there listening to this show, what would it be?

Robert Herjavec: Be great. The world is such an incredible place. Every day you wake up is like a miracle, and the world is such a fascinating place, and it can be so hard. If you're going to play the game, play it to be great. I just think go for it. People overthink it, they plan it. Be great, do the things that make you excited. Live your life like it's your only life because it is.

Daniel Lubetzky: I love what Robert said and it reminds me of a piece of advice I once got which is, "Whatever you do, do it the best you can," and that's a very good piece of advice. My piece of advice would be, talk to yourself and make sure you understand what gives you meaning. Because in today's day and age, we're so overwhelmed with devices and email and schme-mail and texts and this and that. You don't have time to have self reflection. As a kid, I used to walk a couple of miles when I had to take the bus or something, and I was forced to be with myself and talk with myself and think about something. Today, whenever I have a minute, I'm checking my phone, I'm doing this. You need to find the time to reflect and to have conversations with yourself, and understand what makes you tick, what gives you meaning, because if you're able to understand what gives you that purpose, you're going to be far more likely to be invincible because you're going to pursue something for the right reasons, not just to make money, but because you really care about what you're doing, and it's just going to give you so much more staying power.

