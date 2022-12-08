2 Sensational Growth Stocks Set to Surge 92% to 111% According to Wall Street

It's well documented that the best way to generate wealth over the long term is investing in the best stocks you can find and holding for years or even decades. That said, investing isn't necessarily for the faint of heart -- and 2022 has been a great example of that simple truth. Over the preceding 12 months, the Nasdaq Composite has been battered, down 29% from its high reached late last year, falling victim to the latest bear market.

That said, seasoned investors are well aware that with this economic cloud comes a silver lining: Historically speaking, good and bad stocks alike fall in tandem during a downturn. What results are some of the most compelling opportunities that many will see in their lifetimes, at least for investors with the resources and fortitude to ride out the gut-wrenching volatility.

In fact, Wall Street is surprisingly optimistic about the prospects of a couple of former high-flying growth stocks. Here are two contenders set to soar 92% to 111% over the coming 12 months, according to Wall Street.

A guard dog for your critical systems

The digital transformation continues to gain steam, with more businesses adopting cloud computing than ever before. The strategic importance of keeping customer-facing systems up and running can't be overstated. Simply put, if customers can't reach you, they can't spend money. That's where Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) comes in. The company provides a single dashboard that monitors a variety of systems, notifying developers of a problem before it reaches critical mass. The system also provides early warning by detecting anomalies that could result in future problems.

The stock has tumbled 62% over the past year, but a quick check of the financial results shows a business that continues to prosper. In the third quarter, Datadog generated revenue that grew 61% year over year. At the same time, its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) surged 77%. The company also boasts both operating and free cash flow, which will sustain it during the ongoing downturn. Furthermore, Datadog's most valuable customers -- those that spend $100,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR) climbed 44%, a sign of strength going forward.

I'd be remiss if I didn't point out Datadog's large and growing opportunity. The company generated revenue of $1 billion last year, which pales in comparison to its total addressable market (TAM) that management estimates will hit $62 billion by 2026.

Of the 31 analysts who cover Datadog, 26 rate the stock as a buy or strong buy -- and not one recommends selling. Most of Wall Street's finest are pretty upbeat on the company, which has a consensus 12-month price target that's 58% higher than today's stock price.

However, Bank of America analyst Koji Ikeda is much more optimistic than his Wall Street peers, assigning a price target of $135 and a buy rating on the shares. He cites the company's "best-in-breed portfolio of 15 products," as the reason for his enthusiasm. If his research is on the mark, the stock could surge 111% by this time next year, enriching shareholders along the way.

There's always a need for cybersecurity

In times of economic turmoil, sometimes all its takes is a quick check under the hood to determine if a company is in trouble or if it's merely suffering from a falling stock price. In fact, even during a downturn there are certain services that are indispensable, no matter how bad things get. One such area is that of cybersecurity. Most business managers are reluctant to try to save a few bucks and suffer the risk of hacks, system intrusions, and high-profile data breaches.

That's where CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) comes in. The company's next-generation endpoint security business has a simple mission: "To protect our customers from breaches." CrowdStrike is well positioned to benefit from the ongoing threat, but the stock has fallen 51% from last year's high, which belies the company's impressive growth.

For its fiscal 2023 third quarter (ended Oct. 31), CrowdStrike's revenue climbed 53% year over year, fueled by subscription revenue that also grew 53%. This helped push its ARR up 54%, which illustrates the company's ongoing potential. At the same time, CrowdStrike's adjusted EPS of $0.40 surged 135%. CrowdStrike also boasts strong cash flow from operations and free cash flow, which will contribute to the durability of its business when times are tough.

Equally as exciting is the company's quickly growing TAM, which management expects to top $158 billion by 2026. Viewed in the context of its full-year fiscal 2022 revenue of $1.45 billion, the company has a long runway ahead.

Of the 38 analysts who cover CrowdStrike, 37 rate the stock as a buy or strong buy -- and not a single one recommends selling. Most analysts are pretty bullish on the company, which boasts a consensus 12-month price target that's 55% higher than its current price.

One analyst believes his Wall Street peers are underestimating CrowdStrike. Evercore ISI analyst Peter Levine has a $250 price target and an outperform (buy) rating on the shares. He cites the company's "hyper-growth profile coupled with profitability" as well as its "best-in-class" cash flow margins. If his analysis is correct, CrowdStrike stock could surge 111% over the coming 12 months.

10 stocks we like better than Datadog

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Datadog wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Danny Vena has positions in CrowdStrike and Datadog. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike and Datadog. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.