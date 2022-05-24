2 Semiconductor Stocks You Don't Want to Miss

Today's video focuses on recent news affecting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) as well as recent reports of a potential acquisition between Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and VMware (NYSE: VMW). Here are some highlights.

On May 23, AMD announced its new consumer desktop processor line, the Ryzen 7000 series. The new processors will be based on its 5nm Zen 4 architecture and should be available in the fall of 2022.

On May 19, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, two solutions used in the mobile industry. Qualcomm is also showcasing its augmented reality and virtual reality solutions with its Snapdragon XR2 platform.

The stock prices for AMD and Qualcomm have fallen at least 30% from 52-week highs as the market is clouded by fears about everything from macroeconomics to valuations. Regardless, both companies continue to provide solutions for emerging technologies in the consumer space and the enterprise market.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of May 23, 2022. The video was published on May 23, 2022.



