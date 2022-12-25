2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch This Upcoming Week

Over the past decade, semiconductor stocks have been a hot commodity for investors. Why? Because of their potential for high returns and their use in key technologies like AI, 5G, autonomous driving, and more. But with so many different semiconductor companies out there from industry giants like Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM) to smaller players like Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). It can be hard to decide which stocks are worth investing in. Let’s take a look at what you need to know about semiconductor stocks.

When researching semiconductor stocks, there are several factors that you should potentially consider. These include market size and growth rate, competitive landscape, financials (including revenue growth rate), management team, product portfolio and development pipeline.

Additionally, it’s important to look at how the company’s products stand out from those offered by its competitors. All of these factors will help you decide whether a particular semiconductor stock is worth investing in or not. With that mind, here are two semiconductor stocks to watch in the stock marekt today.

Semiconductor Stocks To Watch This Week

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)

(NASDAQ: AMD) NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD Stock)

Leading off, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is a provider of computer processors and graphics cards. The company has a strong presence in the semiconductor industry. You can find AMD’s processors in a broad variety of devices. For example, PCs, gaming consoles, and data centers. As well as the company’s graphics cards are being utitlized in gaming, professional visualization, and data center applications.

In December, Advanced Micro Devices received a SEAL Sustainable Product Award for its innovative products that contribute to a sustainable future in data centers. The award recognizes AMD’s commitment to sustainability and its goal of significantly increasing the energy efficiency of its processors and accelerators for use in high-performance computing and artificial intelligence training by 2025. The award is given by the SEAL Business Sustainability Awards. They honor companies for their leadership, innovation, and commitment to sustainable business practices.

Meanwhile, as of this previous Friday’s close, shares of AMD stock are trading at $64.52 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA Stock)

Next, Nvidia (NVDA) is a provider of graphics processing units (GPUs). The company has a strong presence in the gaming, professional visualization, and data center markets. The company’s GPUs are found in different applications including gaming, AI, and machine learning.

In November, Nvidia reported its 3rd quarter 2023 financial and operating results. Diving in, the tech giant reported earnings per share of $0.57, and revenue of $5.9 billion for Q3 2023. Fo context, Wall Street’s consensus estimates for the third-quarter of 2023 were earnings of $0.67 per share, on revenue estimates of $5.8 billion. Additionally, Nvidia said it now expects Q4 2023 revenue of $5.88 billion to $6.12 billion.

Moving along, as of this past Friday’s closing bell shares of NVDA stock are currently trading at $152.06 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

