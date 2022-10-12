2 Semiconductor Stocks For Your October 2022 Watchlist

The semiconductor industry is a critical part of the US economy, and semiconductor stocks are a major driver of the stock market. The semiconductor industry is capital-intensive, and semiconductor stocks can be highly volatile. This is mainly because the semiconductor industry is subject to fierce global competition.

Moving along, the semiconductor industry is highly cyclical. Generally, semiconductor stocks are impacted by global economic conditions. The semiconductor industry is an important driver of innovation. As a result, semiconductor stocks are an important source of funding for research and development. In light of this, the semiconductor industry is estimated to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years.

Considering this, some investors expect top semiconductor stocks to outperform the overall market in the future. If this has you interested in the semiconductor sector, here are two top semiconductor stocks to watch in the stock market now.

Semiconductor Stocks To Watch Now

1. Intel (INTC Stock)

First off, Intel Corporation (INTC) is an American multinational corporation. For starters, Intel is one of the world’s largest and highest-valued semiconductor chip makers, based on revenue. Additionally, Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Moreover, the company also manufactures motherboard chipsets, network interface controllers, and other devices related to communications and computing. Aside from that, today INTC shareholders enjoy an annual dividend yield of 5.82%.

INTC Recent Stock News

This month, Intel reported that it will release its third-quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Additionally, these results will be released after the market closes.

Separate from that, last month, the company announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.365 per share on common stock. This dividend will be payable to INTC stockholders on December 1, 2022, for those on record on November 7, 2022.

INTC Stock Chart

In 2022 so far, shares of INTC stock have dropped by over 52%. Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, INTC stock is trading at $25.11 per share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

2. Texas Instruments (TXN Stock)

Next, Texas Instruments (TXN) is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of semiconductor chips. The company’s products are used in a broad range of consumer electronics. This ranges from cell phones and computers to industrial equipment and scientific instruments. Currently, Texas Instruments offers its shareholders an annual dividend yield of 3.25%.

TXN Recent Stock News

In September, the company announced it increased its quarterly cash dividend to $1.24 per share. This increase represents an 8% increase. Moreover, this announcement marks 19 consecutive years TXN has increased its dividend.

In addition, Texas Instruments also reported its Board of Directors has authorized an extra $15 billion in share repurchases. This is in addition to TXN’s previously reported share repurchase program of nearly $8.2 billion. As a result, as of the second quarter of 2022, the company has reduced its outstanding shares by approximately 47%. This is since the end of 2004 through share repurchases of TXN common stock.

TXN Stock Chart

Year-to-date shares of TXN stock are down 20% as of Wednesday morning. During Wednesday morning’s trading session, TXN stock is trading at $152.50 a share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

