2 Secrets of IRA Millionaires

Cracking the IRA (individual retirement account) millionaire-retirement code isn't something most people pull off -- and that's OK. Not everyone needs a seven-figure IRA balance to enjoy a comfortable retirement.

But if you peek under the hood of what other IRA millionaires have done, you might be surprised by how straightforward it can be. Much of it is simple advice you've probably heard before, but the game-changer is having the discipline to put it into action.

For those looking to join the IRA millionaire club, here are two secrets you want to keep in mind.

1. They understand that saving is only half the battle

Let's cut to the chase: Strictly socking away your hard-earned money in an IRA isn't enough to build a million-dollar nest egg. And that's simply due to the math. For instance, if you saved $3,000 annually in an IRA, it would take over 333 years to even touch $1 million, which clearly isn't realistic.

Now, maybe you're a "retirement super saver." That's a coin termed by the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies for those who save at least 10% of their paycheck. But even if you maxed out your IRA contributions -- $7,000 annually in 2024 if you're under 50, or $8,000 if you're older -- you'd still fall short of $1 million after 100 years of saving. So, don't hold your breath, because, once again, saving is not the answer.

This is where investing comes into play. By investing, those $7,000 annual contributions can potentially grow into a million-dollar IRA within a few decades. Of course, you'll need to stomach some volatility if you're investing in growth stocks, or be prepared to spend time researching if you're a fan of individual stocks. You'll also want to watch out for high fees or expense ratios when investing in exchange-traded funds because these can shrink your annual returns.



But let's say you stick with an S&P 500 index fund, which is the stock market's primary benchmark. Historically, it has averaged around a 10% return annually over the long term. While you can't count on past results to predict the future, take a look at how your portfolio could grow if you invested $7,000 annually and earned returns of 8%, 10%, or 12%. As you can see, the IRA millionaire club would be within your reach.

$7,000 invested annually Growing at 8% Growing at 10% Growing at 12% 10 years $109,518 $122,718 $137,582 20 years $345,960 $441,017 564,891 30 years $856,421 $1,266,604 $1,892,048 40 years $1,958,467 $3,407,963 $6,013,997

2. They don't fall into money traps

The truth is, you can study the ins and outs of investing all day long but still fall short of a millionaire retirement if you drop the ball on the basics. So, let's dive into a few fundamentals that will make it easier for you to save and invest consistently -- without dipping into your account:

Set up an emergency fund : Ideally, you want to have at least six-months' worth of expenses set aside for emergencies. If that seems overwhelming right now, don't sweat it. Start by saving a little from each paycheck and build it up over time.

: Ideally, you want to have at least six-months' worth of expenses set aside for emergencies. If that seems overwhelming right now, don't sweat it. Start by saving a little from each paycheck and build it up over time. Beef up your savings account : Keep extra money in your savings account so you can reserve your emergency fund for true emergencies like car repairs.

: Keep extra money in your savings account so you can reserve your emergency fund for true emergencies like car repairs. Pay down debt : Try to pay more than the minimum balance on high-interest credit card debt to tackle it faster. Once you've paid it off, aim to pay your balance in full every month to avoid racking up interest charges.

: Try to pay more than the minimum balance on high-interest credit card debt to tackle it faster. Once you've paid it off, aim to pay your balance in full every month to avoid racking up interest charges. Live below your means: Track your finances to ensure you are spending less than you earn every month. And if you boost your income, don't let lifestyle creep catch up with you.

None of these IRA millionaire secrets are probably shocking. However, they've probably sparked some ideas you can use right now to take your IRA balance up a notch. To get the ball rolling, start by choosing one area to tackle first or set an IRA savings goal for this year. Track your progress, and a year from now, you'll be surprised at how far you've come.

