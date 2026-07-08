2 SBIC & Commercial Finance Stocks to Buy Despite Industry Challenges

Given the relatively lower interest rate environment, the Zacks SBIC & Commercial Finance industry is expected to experience margin compression and reduced investment income as the majority of loans are tied to floating rates. Private credit concerns and weak asset quality may strain industry players’ financials.On the other hand, lower rates and solid economic growth are likely to drive demand for personalized financing, supporting investment income expansion. Demand for refinancing is expected to improve. Regulatory changes offer funding flexibility and support industry players. So, BBDC and CION are worth betting on.

About the Industry

The Zacks SBIC & Commercial Finance industry comprises companies that provide finance to small and mid-sized privately held developing firms. These firms are typically underserved by traditional banks and other lenders. Firms suffering from financial distress are the primary target clients of these lenders. The industry players provide customized financing solutions, ranging from senior debt instruments to equity capital. This financing is provided for change of ownership transactions, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth initiatives in partnership with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors, among others. Some of the other products offered by the industry participants are mezzanine loans that typically pay high interest rates and can be converted into equity in the target firm.

3 Major Themes of the SBIC & Commercial Finance Industry to Watch

Lower Interest Rates: The Federal Reserve has paused interest rate cuts this year amid persistently high inflation, after lowering rates over the last two years. With many SBIC and Commercial Finance industry players having floating-rate loans, relatively lower benchmark rates will gradually reset loan yields downward, pressuring net investment income. At the same time, lower rates will likely support loan origination and refinancing activity as borrower demand improves against a backdrop of decent economic growth and greater macroeconomic stability. Overall, the SBIC and Commercial Finance industry is likely to benefit from improving credit demand and deal activity, but net investment income growth may remain muted. This is expected to weigh on the financial performance of industry participants.



Asset Quality: Uncertainty over the Trump administration’s trade policies, coupled with Middle East tensions and oil price volatility, has intensified inflationary pressures. Rising costs are squeezing business budgets and could weaken portfolio companies’ ability to meet repayment obligations. Along with growing concerns around private credit, these headwinds are expected to strain the asset quality of SBIC and Commercial Finance companies.



Regulatory Changes: In 2018, an amendment to the Investment Company Act of 1940 by the Small Business Credit Availability Act eased leverage limits for such companies, allowing them to increase their debt-to-equity leverage to 2:1 from 1:1. This helped these companies reduce portfolio risks by investing in higher capital structures without forgoing current returns. The act provided extra funding flexibility to these companies and will continue to offer more growth opportunities.

Zacks Industry Rank Shows Bleak Picture

The Zacks SBIC & Commercial Finance industry is a 37-stock group within the broader Zacks Finance sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #191, which places it in the bottom 22% of more than 240 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates underperformance in the near term. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



The industry’s positioning in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a discouraging earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it seems that analysts are gradually losing confidence in this group’s bottom-line growth potential. Over the past year, the industry’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been revised downward 8.8% and 17.2%, respectively.



Before we present a few stocks well-positioned to confront current challenges, let’s examine the industry’s recent stock market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Underperforms Sector and S&P 500

The Zacks SBIC & Commercial Finance industry has underperformed the S&P 500 composite and its sector over the past two years.



The stocks in this industry have collectively lost 24.7% over this period, while the Zacks S&P 500 composite and the Zacks Finance sector have rallied 39.6% and 39.4%, respectively.

Two-Year Price Performance







Industry's Valuation

One might get a good sense of the industry’s relative valuation by looking at its price-to-book ratio (P/B), which is commonly used for valuing loan providers because of large variations in their earnings from one quarter to the next.



The industry currently has a trailing 12-month P/B of 0.78X. The highest level of 1.05X, the lowest of 0.75X and a median of 0.92X have been recorded by the industry over the past five years. The industry is also trading at a massive discount compared with the market at large, as evidenced by the trailing 12-month P/B for the S&P 500 composite of 8.14X, as the chart below shows.

Price-to-Book Ratio (TTM)



As finance stocks typically have a low P/B ratio, comparing SBIC & commercial loan providers with the S&P 500 may not make sense to many investors. Hence, comparing the group’s P/B ratio with its broader sector ensures that the group is trading at a solid discount. The Zacks Finance sector’s trailing 12-month P/B of 4.41X is also way above the Zacks SBIC & Commercial Finance industry’s ratio, as shown below.

Price-to-Book Ratio (TTM)



2 SBIC & Commercial Finance Stocks to Buy

Barings BDC: The company invests in syndicated senior secured loans, bonds and other fixed-income securities in performing, well-established middle-market businesses operating across a wide range of industries located primarily in the United States. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company also has investments in middle-market companies located outside the country. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



As of March 31, 2026, Barings BDC had total investments (fair value) of 2.37 billion and NAV per share of $11.02. Further, BBDC had $1.43 billion of total debt outstanding as of the same date.



This is significantly higher than the cash and foreign currencies of $95.7 million at March-end. Further, the company had $292.7 million of borrowings outstanding under its $822.9 million senior secured credit agreement, $1,132.5 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured notes outstanding and a net receivable from unsettled transactions of $0.1 million.



The company’s shares have rallied 2.4% over the past three months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved upward to $1.00 and 97 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days. BBDC has a market cap of $894.2 million.

Price and Consensus: BBDC



CION Investment: This is a specialty finance company mainly focused on originating and investing in senior secured debt, first lien, second lien and unitranche loans of U.S. middle-market companies. Sporting a Zacks Rank #1, CION focuses on firms with EBITDA of $75 million or less, typically investing $5 million to $50 million, with select smaller positions in syndicated deals for liquidity and diversification.



As of March 31, 2026, CION Investment had total investments (fair value) of $1.70 billion (89 companies and 23 industries). Of the total investment value, 80.8% was first-lien investments and about 98% of the portfolio was risk-rated 3 or better. As of the same date, NAV was $13.11 per share.



The New York-based company had $106 million in cash and short-term investments and $100 million available under its financing arrangements. As of March 31, 2026, CION had total debt of $1.17 billion (75% unsecured, 25% bank debt).



CION Investment has a market cap of $311.2 million. Over the past three months, the company’s shares have declined 10.1%. Over the past two months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has been revised upward to $1.05 and $1.09 for 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Price and Consensus: CION





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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