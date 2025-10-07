2 Savvy Ways To Buy Homes in High-Demand Areas, According to Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson

Buying a home in a high-demand area can feel out of reach — especially with rising prices and fierce competition. But former HGTV stars and real estate pros Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson say it’s still possible to land your dream home without breaking the bank.

Here are their top tips for making it happen.

Consider a Fixer-Upper To Save Big

Turn-key homes come at a premium, but opting for a fixer-upper can unlock major savings.

“Don’t be scared to take the fixer-upper,” said Jackson, who recently partnered with TurboTax Business, which provides small-business owners and solopreneurs access to unlimited live experts to help get their taxes done.

“You can get [the home], invest the money into [renovating] it, and then end up being at your price point — or even [under].”

Make a Cash Offer — or Use a Program That Acts Like Cash

Sellers love cash offers, and in competitive markets, they can give you a serious edge.

“Cash is always king,” Sherrod said. “You have a better chance of getting to the table or even being able to negotiate a more favorable position.”

Even if you don’t have the funds upfront, Sherrod recommended looking into programs that buy homes in cash on your behalf, allowing you to present a cash offer and finance later.

