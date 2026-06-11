2 Rydex Mutual Funds to Diversify Your Investment Portfolio

Rydex mutual funds, managed by Guggenheim Investments, have an operating history of over three decades. It oversees $362 billion in assets under management. With more than 220 investment professionals worldwide, Guggenheim actively manages investment strategies across various asset classes, including global equities and fixed income.



The investment approach employed by Rydex mutual funds includes a solid research-based approach, utilizing a macroeconomic view in combination with in-house research to determine investment positions in the markets. It also incorporates environmental, social and governance in-depth analysis in its investment process. All these elements make it a compelling investment option.



We have chosen two Rydex mutual funds, Rydex Electronics RYSAX and Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth RYBHX, which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.



Rydex Electronics fund invests its net assets in equity securities of electronics companies traded in the United States and in derivatives, primarily futures contracts and options on securities, futures contracts and stock indices.



Michael P. Byrum has been the lead manager of RYSAX since April 1, 1998. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (17.7%), Broadcom Inc. (8.6%) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (4.4%) as of March 31, 2026.



RYSAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 50.9% and 31%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.64%.



To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.



Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth fund invests its assets in securities of companies included in its underlying index, along with derivatives and other instruments designed to track the performance of that index.



Brendan Cain has been the lead manager of RYBHX since July. 8, 2022. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Medpace Holdings, Inc. (2.2%), Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (2.1%) and Celsius Holdings, Inc. (2%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.



RYBHX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 20% and 6.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.55%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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