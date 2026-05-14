2 Rockstar AI Stocks with Red Hot Earnings Charts

The first quarter 2026 earnings season is winding down. The retailers will dominate at the end of the earnings season but the news may not be as positive out of them as it has been out of some of the others.

Technology, especially the AI Revolution companies, are seeing record earnings. This includes old economy companies like those in construction, power generation, and cooling. Companies are expected to spend over $700 billion on the AI Revolution build-out just this year alone.

NVIDIA and Modine: The Earnings Charts to Watch

Next week we’re going to get one of the biggest earnings reports of the season in NVIDIA. It is the leader of the AI Revolution. But there’s a second AI Revolution company that investors should be tuning into as well later in May and that is Modine Manufacturing.

Both are rockstars in their industries and both are hitting new all-time highs going into their earnings reports.

Will they beat again and continue to break out?

2 AI Revolution Rockstars

1. NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) will report its fiscal first quarter 2027 earnings results on May 20, 2026. It has a good earnings surprise track record, having missed just three times in the last 5 years. However, the last miss was in 2025. NVIDIA has beat three quarters in a row.

Earnings are expected to rise 118.5% in the first quarter of 2027 to $1.77 from $0.81 last year. One estimate has been raised in the last 30 days but none in the last week for the quarter.

NVIDIA shares are hitting new all-time highs and are up 1,552% over the last 5 years. It’s still attractively valued, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 27.2.

With strong earnings growth expected, NVIDIA also sports a PEG ratio, which measures P/E divided by growth, at just 0.7. A PEG under 1.0 usually indicates a company has both growth and value.

Will NVIDIA lead the markets higher again on this earnings report?

2. Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) will report its fiscal fourth quarter 2026 results on May 26, 2026, after the bell. Zacks originally had the date of May 19, 2026, but it will be the end of the month. The Racine, WI company does mission critical thermal solutions, including for data centers.

Modine Manufacturing has a solid earnings surprise track record. It has beat seven quarters in a row and has only missed three times in the last 5 years.

Earnings are expected to jump 34.8% in the quarter to $1.51 from $1.12. There haven’t been any changes to the earnings estimates in the last 60 days.

Shares of Modine are up 1,649% in the last 5 years, outperforming even NVIDIA. It trades with a forward P/E of 38, which is more expensive than it has been in the past few years. A P/E over 30 is usually considered to be high.

Will Modine beat again even with these lofty expectations?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of MOD in Zacks Value Investor and her own personal portfolio.]

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.