2 Robinhood Stocks Poised for a Bull Run

Robinhood is one of the most popular investment apps for millennials because of its low fees and user-friendly platform. The company publishes a list of its 100 most popular stocks, and two of them seem set for a bull run.

The first pick is DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), a bet on the fast-growing sports betting industry. The second is Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), a meat-substitute producer with the potential for real returns. Both stocks look ready to beat the market because of their rapid revenue growth and compelling business models.

1. DraftKings

The sports betting industry is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 8.8% until 2024, but DraftKings is growing significantly faster. The mobile betting platform has seen its stock price soar 212% since the start of the year (through Friday's close), while the S&P 500 just recently broke even.

Investors should keep in mind that the sports betting industry faces some near-term challenges if major sports seasons are canceled or further shortened by the coronavirus pandemic. But DraftKings is poised for continued long-term growth because of its expansion into nontraditional wagers like esports and virtual leagues.

It reported first-quarter earnings on May 15, and the results show that the platform can perform well in this tough economic environment. Total revenue grew 30% to $88.54 million, and the company launched new nontraditional content including esports built around NASCAR and the video games Counter-Strike and Rocket League.

While the full impact of the pandemic will likely be felt in the second quarter (whose results will be reported on Aug. 14), DraftKings looks set to hold up well because of these new betting options.

DraftKings is also making moves on the traditional side of the industry. This month, the company signed a multiyear agreement with the Professional Golfers' Association Tour to become the organization's first official betting operator. And it has a deal with Casino Queen in East St. Louis, Illinois, to rebrand the property as DraftKings at Casino Queen.

Both moves boost the profile of the brand and open the door for potential revenue opportunities in golf betting and physical casinos.

2. Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat is a disruptive food company known for the Beyond Burger, a plant-based patty that closely mimics the taste and texture of real beef. The stock has already soared 67% year to date and has plenty of room for continued growth because of its promising international expansion.

On July 15, Beyond Meat entered the Brazilian market with products to be sold at upscale supermarket chain St. Marche in Sao Paulo. This announcement follows an earlier Chinese debut through a restaurant deal with Starbucks in April and a partnership with Alibaba's Freshippo grocery store chain in July.

International sales could potentially become a massive growth driver for Beyond Meat, especially in large vegetarian populations like India's.

Beyond Meat reported first-quarter earnings on May 5, and the results show its international potential. Total revenue grew 141% to $97.1 million, while international sales grew 108% from $12 million to $25 million. Beyond Meat's products are now available in 74 countries, and the company has opened a factory in the Netherlands, its first location outside the U.S.

