2 Retail Pharmacy and Drugstore Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Headwinds

Urmimala Biswas Zacks
Through the months of the pandemic, the pharmaceutical and drugstore industry witnessed a sea change in the nature of the business. In the initial phase of COVID-19, the brick-and-mortar pharmacy retailers gained enormous prominence as a result of panic-buying of all kinds of immunity-boosting drugs. Later, with the advancement in terms of COVID-19 testing, medication, and vaccination, the pharmacy networks of these drug retailers played a crucial role, serving as COVID-19 testing and vaccination centers. Currently, these networks are collaborating with the government and playing a pivotal role in launching vaccination drives across the nation.

Further, mail-order pharmacies are registering growth on account of telehealth and remote monitoring services, creating unique opportunities for stalwarts within the industry like CVS Health CVS and Rite Aid RAD, which invested strategically in easy patient access to prescription and maintenance medications during this period. However, majority of the retail drug store heavyweights have been southbound on the ongoing pharmacy reimbursement pressure including issues surrounding vaccination reimbursement. Further, Amazon’s AMZN plan to enter the brick-and-mortar pharmacy space has created an uproar among the industry players.


