2 Resilient Growth Stocks to Buy in April

Sudden drops in the stock market can leave investors with an uneasy feeling. While market crashes have happened several times over the last century, they all come to an end and prove to be the best times to buy stocks.

If you're looking for resilient growth stocks that could hold up better than most in this environment, while positioning you for long-term gains, here are two stocks to consider buying right now.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

1. Netflix

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) soared last year and are significantly outperforming the S&P 500 year to date. Its focus on delivering affordable digital entertainment should make it a resilient investment for 2025 and beyond.

Netflix has a strong upcoming content slate that serves as a catalyst for subscriber growth. Returning hits like Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Wednesday should attract millions of viewers. Plus, Netflix's push into live events is proving to be a game changer. The livestreams of two NFL games on Christmas Day led to an average minute audience surpassing 30 million, which indicates a promising opportunity for Netflix to widen its appeal.

Paid memberships grew 15.9% year over year in the fourth quarter, crossing 300 million for the first time. A combination of live events and demand for the cheaper ad-supported subscription tier contributed to strong growth in the quarter.

The ad-tier plan is another catalyst that should deliver profitable growth for Netflix this year. Management's guidance calls for ad revenue to double in 2025, which should bolster the company's earnings.

Analysts expect Netflix's earnings to grow at an annualized rate of 24% in the coming years. The stock could fall in the near term, but a strong content lineup could help it perform relatively well. Long term, Netflix's momentum in signing up subscribers indicates it is nowhere near its ceiling.

2. Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) makes some of the best-selling video games in the $400 billion video game industry. The stock rocketed to new highs earlier this year and is outperforming the S&P 500 year to date. It has a strong release slate for 2025 that should lead to record revenue and potentially higher share prices over the next year.

Take-Two's catalog of titles across consoles, PC, and mobile platforms generates more than $5 billion in annual revenue. This year, it is releasing new titles from some of its most popular franchises. The most highly anticipated title is Grand Theft Auto VI. All the previous releases in the Grand Theft Auto series have sold a cumulative 440 million copies, with the most recent version comprising nearly half of those sales.

Grand Theft Auto gets more popular with every release, which is why management expects this to be a record year for the company. Analysts are currently projecting Take-Two to haul in $8.2 billion in adjusted revenue for fiscal 2026 (ending in March). This would represent an increase of approximately 46% over expected fiscal 2025 revenue.

While video game sales are not immune to a recession, spending on entertainment is generally more resilient than it is in other industries. Like Netflix, Take-Two's upcoming release schedule should go a long way to mitigate weak consumer spending. Assuming Take-Two delivers on analysts' estimates, it would cement the company's position as a leader in the video game industry.

Grand Theft Auto VI will be monetized for years to come with content updates, similar to how a lot of video games make money these days. Analysts expect Take-Two's earnings per share to reach $9.24 in fiscal 2027, representing a significant jump over the last few years. With the stock currently trading at $195, the shares have the potential to deliver market-beating gains in 2025 and beyond.

Should you invest $1,000 in Netflix right now?

Before you buy stock in Netflix, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Netflix wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $495,226!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $679,900!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 796% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 155% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2025

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Take-Two Interactive Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.