2 REIT Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are specialized investment vehicles. They own, operate, or finance income-generating real estate. Spanning various sectors, they include commercial, residential, healthcare, and retail properties. By law, REITs must pay out most of their taxable income as dividends. This makes them popular among income-focused investors.

Investing in REIT stocks has distinct advantages. They provide a regular income stream through dividends, often higher than other stocks. This makes them attractive for steady cash flow. REITs also offer real estate exposure, useful for diversification and inflation hedging. However, they have disadvantages too. Interest rate changes can impact REITs, as higher rates can increase costs and affect property values. Their market performance is closely tied to the real estate sector’s health.

For those considering REIT stocks, understanding their unique nature is key. While they offer income and diversification, they also pose specific risks. These include real estate market fluctuations and interest rate sensitivity. Bearing that in mind, let’s look at two REIT stocks to check out in the stock market today.

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG)

(NYSE: SPG) Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR)

Simon Property Group (SPG Stock)

First off, Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) is a global retail real estate investment trust (REIT). The company specializes in shopping malls, premium outlets, and The Mills shopping centers. Simon Property Group engages in owning, managing, and developing a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties.

Looking back to October, Simon Property Group reported better-than-expected Q3 2023 financial results. Diving in, the company reported earnings of $3.20 per share, along with revenue of $1.41 billion for the third quarter of 2023. Additionally, SPG offers shareholders an annual dividend yield of 5.27%.

Moreover, year-to-date, shares of SPG stock have advanced by 22.59% thus far. Meanwhile, during Thursday’s morning trading action, Simon Property Group stock is trading flat on the day so far at $144.09 a share.

Equity Residential (EQR Stock)

Next up, Equity Residential (EQR) is a prominent REIT in the residential sector. The company primarily focuses on the development, acquisition, and management of high-quality apartment properties. Equity Residential owns and operates various residential properties, primarily located in urban and high-density suburban areas.

Just last week, Equity Residential announced its fourth-quarter dividends. In detail, the company’s Board of Trustees declared a Q4 dividend of $0.6625. This dividend will be paid out on January 12, 2024, to shareholders on record on January 2, 2024. As a result, EQR currently has an annual dividend yield of 4.35%.

In 2023 year-to-date, shares of EQR stock are up 3.47%. Additionally, on Tuesday morning, Equity Residential stock opened slightly higher by 0.49%, currently trading at $61.02 a share.

