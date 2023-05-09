2 Regional Bank Stocks For Your May 2023 Watchlist

The regional banking sector consists of financial institutions that primarily serve the local or regional communities in which they operate. These banks offer a wide range of financial services, including personal and business banking, mortgages, and loans, but they are generally smaller and more geographically focused than their larger counterparts. Regional banks often have a deep understanding of the unique needs and economic conditions of the communities they serve, which can give them a competitive advantage in tailoring their products and services to better meet the needs of their customers.

Investing in regional bank stocks can provide investors with diversified exposure to the financial industry, offering a different risk and reward profile than investing in larger, more global banking institutions. Regional banks may be more sensitive to local economic trends and have a greater dependence on the health of the communities they serve.

However, they also tend to be less exposed to the risks associated with international operations and global economic turmoil. As the economy improves and interest rates potentially rise, regional banks can benefit from increased loan demand and improved interest margins, making them potentially attractive investment options for those looking to capitalize on economic growth and the strength of regional markets. All in all, here are two regional banking stocks to check out in the stock market now.

Regional Bank Stocks To Watch Now

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB)

(NYSE: MTB) PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC)

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB Stock)

Leading off, M&T Bank (MTB) is a regional financial services company headquartered in Buffalo, New York, with a strong presence in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. The bank provides a variety of financial products and services, including retail and commercial banking, wealth management, and investment services.

Last month, M&T Bank reported a beat for its Q1 2023 financial results. Specifically, the company announced Q1 2023 earnings of $4.09 per share, with revenue of $2.9 billion. This is versus Wall Street’s consensus estimates which were earnings per share of $3.98 and revenue of $2.4 billion. Moreover, revenue for the quarter advanced by 98.4% versus the same period, the previous year.

Year-to-date shares of MTB stock have pulled back by 21.03% so far. Meanwhile, during Tuesday’s early afternoon trading session, MTB stock is trading down on the day so far by 1.51% at $114.48 a share.

PNC Financial Services Group (PNC Stock)

Next, PNC Financial Services (PNC) is a large regional bank that provides various financial services, including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, and asset management. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, PNC operates primarily in the Eastern United States.

In April, PNC Bank announced its first quarter earnings for 2023, revealing that it earned $3.98 per share on revenue of $7.7 billion. This exceeded the expected earnings of $3.60 per share and the anticipated revenue of $5.6 billion. Compared to the previous year, PNC Bank’s revenue increased by an impressive 59.9%. Furthermore, the company shared its expectations for the second quarter, predicting revenue to be around $5.435 billion.

YTD, PNC stock has dropped by 27.46%. While, during Tuesday’s early afternoon trading session, shares of PNC stock are trading at $115.72 a share.

