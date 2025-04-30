2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2025

With the marketwide sell-off, plenty of red-hot growth stocks have sold off and don't have near the premium attached to them as they once did. This is excellent news for investors, as they might regain that premium when the market recovers, giving investors a nice profit.

I think Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) are two red-hot growth stocks worth buying right now. Both have excellent growth prospects ahead of them, and I think now is the time to pounce.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Nvidia

Nvidia has been the biggest growth story over the past two years, but 2025 hasn't been so kind. It was caught up in the marketwide sell-off, and now sits around 27% off its all-time high.

Nvidia's jaw-dropping growth over the past few years came from its dominance in the data center GPU (graphics processing unit) market. GPUs are the tool of choice in this industry as they are incredibly useful for processing workloads that require intensive calculations, such as AI model training. GPUs can process multiple calculations in parallel, an effect that can be further amplified by connecting additional GPUs in a cluster.

Nvidia has the best products in this space and has enjoyed a dominant market share position thanks to its superiority. However, the market dramatically sold off Nvidia's stock because it believes that it won't be able to live up to the growth expectations that were previously priced in. As a result, the stock's valuation tumbled.

At 25 times forward earnings, it's only marginally more expensive than the broader market, which trades at 20.5 times forward earnings. This is despite massive growth estimates for this year and next, alongside a projection that data center capital expenditures will exceed $1 trillion by 2028. Considering that the current capital expenditure amount hovers around $400 billion, and Nvidia generated $115 billion over the past 12 months from its data center GPUs, it clearly gets a large chunk of this spending.

If this projection comes true, Nvidia's stock is a no-brainer buy at this price, as investors are worried about what will happen over the next few months rather than over the next five years.

MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) is often referred to as the Amazon of Latin America. But that's selling it short. To capture its strong fintech business, the comparison would also need to include PayPal.

Latin America isn't as far along in the e-commerce buildout as the U.S. is, so there's still a ton of growth in this space. However, MercadoLibre established market dominance and will capture the lion's share of growth in this important industry.

MercadoLibre also showed steady growth quarter after quarter.

Those growth rates may drop a bit in 2025 and 2026, with Wall Street analysts projecting 24% and 23% revenue growth in those years. Still, those are strong growth rates, and MercadoLibre has an excellent track record of beating analyst projections.

MercadoLibre is a great way to invest outside U.S. borders and isn't a stock caught up in U.S. tariff fears. Although the stock is near its all-time high right now, it makes for an excellent buy, and investors can be confident the stock will be worth far more a few years down the road.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $281,965 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $39,841 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $598,818!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 28, 2025

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Keithen Drury has positions in Amazon, MercadoLibre, Nvidia, and PayPal. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, MercadoLibre, Nvidia, and PayPal. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2027 $42.50 calls on PayPal and short June 2025 $77.50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.