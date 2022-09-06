2 Recession-Resistant, Market-Beating Stocks We'd Buy Right Now

Want to profit, but worried about recessions? Cybersecurity and infrastructure are massive, growing global needs in any economic environment. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro make the case for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) as investments they'd buy right now because of the megatrends behind them and their importance across economic conditions.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of August 26, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 2, 2022.

