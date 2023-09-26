2 Recent IPOs Investors Can't Miss

There have been several notable IPOs as of late, including Instacart CART and Arm Holdings ARM. It’s an exciting time for investors, especially following a barren 2022 landscape for IPOs.

Given the hype, what is there to like surrounding each company? Let’s take a closer look at each.

Arm Holdings

Arm Holdings constructs, develops, and licenses high-performance, low-cost, energy-efficient IP solutions for CPUs, GPUs, NPUs, and other interconnected technologies. The company’s product portfolio is relied upon among many high-profile semiconductor companies and other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

In a recent SEC filing, Arm Holdings revealed that more than 260 companies reported shipping Arm-based chips in the fiscal year ended March 31st, 2023, a list that includes NVIDIA NVDA, Advanced Micro Devices, and Qualcomm.

We’re all familiar with the AI hype surrounding NVIDIA in 2023, causing shares to soar. Interestingly, Arm Holdings is already working with NVIDIA to deploy technology to run AI workloads. Arm’s CPUs presently run AI and ML (machine learning) workloads in billions of devices.

Analysts have become notably bullish on NVIDIA’s outlook amid the artificial intelligence hype, helping land it into the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). As shown below, the revisions trends have been potent across all timeframes, and analysts have fully agreed.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform shopping experiences.

The company is partnered with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery, and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.

The company’s initial hype was heavily influenced by pandemic lockdowns, with consumers opting to have their groceries delivered directly to their houses vs. having to go out and step foot in a grocery store. And the momentum has continued post-pandemic, with the company’s platform continuing to attract new users and drive future growth.

Bottom Line

IPOs have begun to show themselves following a barren 2022, with the likes of Instacart CART and Arm Holdings ARM recently making headlines. Both companies’ shares have faced pressure so far post-IPO, as we can see illustrated in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

